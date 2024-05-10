While the Supreme Court today granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party is facing another trouble as party leader Nitin Tyagi has exposed how party workers are getting signs of women on forms saying that they will get ₹1000 per month. The former MLA said that the scheme has not been passed yet, and is unlikely to be cleared by the Lieutenant General, and therefore it is wrong to get signatures on forms.

Nitin Tyagi posted a video on social media with the caption ‘campaign of lies stops from today’, where he said that nowadays the party is filling up the ₹1000 forms everywhere. “This is wrong, this is a lie, because the scheme her not been passed yet, and there is no possibility of it getting passed”.

He said that all the party workers who are getting signatures on the forms in various localities, tomorrow they will not be able to show their faces in those areas. “You will be roaming around carrying placard saying LG is not allowing the scheme”, he added.

Nitin Tyagi said, ‘Stop these repeated lies, I don’t want to be a part of this campaign, I don’t want to campaign by telling lies. This scheme has not been passed, there is no possibility of it getting passed, I am telling repeatedly.’

He added that when he told this to party leadership, they said that it is important to win elections. They allegedly said that after the party wins the elections, they will get new party workers easily. The AAP leader said that he is stopping campaigning the scheme from today, and asked the party workers to stop the campaign of lies because the scheme will not be implemented.

Notably, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi announced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana in her budget speech in March this year, promising to give ₹1000 monthly to all women aged above 18 years. The budget allocated ₹2000 for the scheme. After that, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that registration for the scheme will start soon.

However, the scheme has not been launched and approved, and remains a budget proposal. But AAP workers are still misleading people by getting forms for the scheme signed. This is also a violation of election rules. Responding to such activities, the Election Commission last week issued a stern warning to political parties against registering voters for post-election schemes.

The EC on 2nd May issued an advisory to all national and state political parties to immediately “cease and desist” from any activities that involve registering individuals for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes through any advertisements, survey or applications.

The Commission said the act of inviting/calling upon individual electors to register for post-election benefits may create an impression of the requirement of a one-to-one transactional relationship between the elector and the proposed benefit and has the potential to generate a quid-pro-quo arrangement for voting in a particular way thereby leading to inducement.