Who is Daniel Haqiqatjou, radical Islamic preacher spreading Hinduphobia and anti-Semitism

A US-based radical Islamic preacher named Daniel Haqiqatjou has been at the forefront of anti-Hindu propaganda on social media for quite a long time.

His X (formerly Twitter) timeline is filled with posts, aimed at directing hate towards Hindus, mocking Indian culture and spreading falsehoods about Hinduism.

Daniel Haqiqatjou, the founder and Editor of the hate speech outlet ‘Muslim Skeptic’, uses social media to claim the supremacy of Islam over other Faiths. On Friday (10th May), he attempted to whitewash the crimes against humanity committed by Islamic invaders in India during the medieval period.

Hindu apologists hate Islam because they recognize it is a far superior religion, and that Hindus inevitably convert to Islam when they are free to do so.



Hindus pretend that Islam can only displace Hinduism through conquest and force. But the truth is that Islam displaced… — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) May 10, 2024

Just like other Islamic preachers, he falsely claimed that Hindus accepted Islam freely due to ‘caste discrimination’ and that Hindutva was conceived to counter the free spread of Deen in the Indian subcontinent and South Asia.

“Islam has already decisively (and peacefully) triumphed over Hinduism in Southeast Asia. Islam has definitively triumphed over Hinduism in much of South Asia, including Pakistan and Bangladesh. All that is left is India, and here the fight is not between Islam and Hinduism, but rather Islam and the new fake Hindutva religion,” he tweeted.

This is not the first time that he has engaged in disseminating vitriol against Hinduism. Just last month, he justified destruction of Hindu temples in India for the ‘greater good’ of the society.

Historically, Christians and Muslims destroyed Hindu temples in India, but they had good reasons for this.



Consider that traditional Hindu temples are places where:



(1) Brahmins teach rulers that they must institute a sacred system of apartheid, which oppresses the lower castes… — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) April 30, 2024

On 13th March this year, Daniel Haqiqatjou was seen making ‘cow dung’ jibes, which Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmed Darr used before orchestrating the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

“No saar, Hindu worship woman like Goddess…Please Saar…Cow dung cure cancer saar,” he said in a tweet.

Screengrab of the tweet by Daniel Haqiqatjou

In line with his radical teachings, Daniel Haqiqatjou displays Islamic supremacy over other Faiths, derides idol worshippers and amplifies stereotypes and tropes.

He hounds popular Hindu activists on Twitter for a ‘serious academic discussion’ on Hinduism while making dehumanising statements about Hindus and their deities. And then the Islamic preacher cries foul over no Hindu taking him seriously and willing to engage with him in a courteous debate.

I am looking for an opportunity to demonstrate Islam's clear superiority to Hinduism.



A public debate provides an opportunity to do this.



I recognize that Heated_Debates is not the ideal opponent. However, he is the most prominent Hindu to respond to my debate challenge (his… https://t.co/JIJ6A5thoZ — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) March 10, 2024

On 12th March, the Islamic hate preacher co-opted BR Ambedkar to call for the destruction of the Hindu Faith while conveniently ignoring his critical remarks about Islam.

In his book, ‘Pakistan or Partition of India’, BR Ambedkar had infamously said, “Hinduism is said to divide people and in contrast, Islam is said to bind people together. This is only a half-truth.For Islam divides as inexorably as it binds. Islam is a close corporation and the distinction that it makes between Muslims and non-Muslims is a very real, very positive and very alienating distinction. The brotherhood of Islam is not the universal brotherhood of man. It is a brotherhood of Muslims for Muslims only. There is a fraternity, but its benefit is confined to those within that corporation. For those who are outside the corporation, there is nothing but contempt and enmity.”

It was obvious that Daniel Haqiqatjou could not cite this text for the fear of drawing wrath from his radical co-religionists.

Screengrab of the tweet by Daniel Haqiqatjou

In another tweet, the Islamic hate preacher was seen perpetuating lies about Hinduism and claiming that Hindus supposedly love to assault women, animals and transgenders sexually in gangs.

Screengrab of the tweet by Daniel Haqiqatjou

He was also seen mocking Hindus for worshipping ‘Gaumata,’ deliberately referring to it as ‘dinner for Muslims.’

Daniel Haqiqatjou had also rallied against the construction of the Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Where are the madkhalis to condemn this cow worship happening in the hindu temple built by the UAE in conjunction with Modi government that is bulldozing mosques in India? Where are the “defenders of tawhid” now?” he was seen whining in a tweet posted in March 2023.

Where are the madkhalis to condemn this cow worship happening in the hindu temple built by the UAE in conjunction with Modi government that is bulldozing mosques in India?



Where are the "defenders of tawhid" now? https://t.co/s1wedEtoRj — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) March 1, 2023

He had also labelled Indian Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani as ‘BJP Hindu Mushrik’ (a derogatory term for idol worshipper) and lamented that she was allowed near the periphery of the Al Masjid Al Nabwi in Madinah.

His radical views were later echoed by Islamic extremists living in the Indian subcontinent.

BJP Hindu mushrik shown the red carpet for a VIP tour of the Prophet's ﷺ mosque.



Don't you dare say anything against this, otherwise you're a terrorist khariji according to Madkhali scum. https://t.co/IquMJJPviJ — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) January 8, 2024

Daniel Haqiqatjou was also seen condemning Muslims such as Zahack Tanvir and Hassan Sajwani, who are vocal against Islamic extremists. “They are big proponents of Jewish and Hindu nations,” he had claimed.

Hassan Sajwani – Zahack Tanvir – Faris al-Hammadi – Hamza Yusuf – Abdullah bin Bayya



They are big proponents of Jewish and Hindu nations.



They also oppose the proponents of Islamic nations (in the name of "religious freedom") – labelling such individuals "kharijis/terrorists." https://t.co/WchnKivRQn — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) March 21, 2023

Profiteering from ‘insecurity’ amongst Muslims

When he isn’t lying about Hindus, the founder of ‘Muslim Skeptic’ is seen pleading with fellow Muslims to donate to his organisation. His style of ‘online begging’ is based on frivolous claims of Islam being under attack from Jews, Hindus and ex-Muslims.

“MuslimSkeptic is constantly under attack by Zionists, Hindu extremists, ex-Muslims, and even ISIS supporters. We are attacked because we are not afraid to stand up against their lies against Islam and to defend Muslims in Palestine, India, Kashmir, China, and around the world. But we need your support to continue this work. First and foremost, keep us in your duas. Second, share our work with friends and family. Third, if you can afford to contribute, please do,” he was seen claiming in one tweet.

MuslimSkeptic is constantly under attack by Zionists, Hindu extremists, ex-Muslims, and even ISIS supporters.



We are attacked because we are not afraid to stand up against their lies against Islam and to defend Muslims in Palestine, India, Kashmir, China, and around the world.… — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) March 27, 2024

Additionally, he sells courses through ‘Alsana Institute’ wherein he teaches women how to be a ‘good submissive wife’, fight ‘modern-isms’ and ‘homeschool’ children as per Islamic preachings.

Daniel Haqiqatjou has written for radical Islamist publications such as Muslim Matters and Public Discourse and unabashedly peddled conspiracy theories with the sinister objective of giving a clean chit to extremist Muslims.

Believes in flat Earth

The Islamic hate preacher does not believe in science, despite claiming to have a degree in Physics from Harvard University. Unlike others who vehemently try to deny that the Quran or Hadidths propagate the unscientific notion of flat Earth, he had tried to rationalise such a claim.

In an article published in ‘Muslim Skeptic’ titled ‘Do Quran and Hadith Describe the Earth as Flat?’, Daniel Haqiqatjou claimed, “The assumption that people nowadays tend to make is that scientific language is the language that describes things as they really are. But we don’t have to accept that. In fact, we shouldn’t because scientific language is always changing.”

He continued, “First, scientific language is assumed to be the only accurate, literal, acceptable way to describe the world. Second, science assumes it knows what the universe is really like. Both these assumptions we easily reject out of hand.“

Screengrab of the article by Daniel Haqiqatjou

“But even within the bounds of accepted theoretical physics, we can see how describing the world as “flat” or “rolling up the heavens” and so on are perfectly apt,” he tried to suggest a linearity between science and Islamic teachings.

Later in his article, Daniel Haqiqatjou argued that science keeps evolving but the word of Allah has been consistent since the 7th century. As such, true Muslims should detest questioning anything written in the Hadiths or the Quran.

“So why should we take that language as a benchmark for judging the Words of Allah? We decidedly should not,” the flat earth theorist concluded.

Justification of child marriage

Child marriage has been a raging controversy in the Islamic world. Some Muslim scholars are seen denying that the Quran or Hadiths support such a practice while others justify and propagate it as a normal phenomenon.

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had to brave death threats from jihadists for questioning the nature of the relationship between Prophet Muhammad and Aisha. Not to forget, several Hindus who supported her for merely quoting the Hadiths were murdered by Islamic extremists.

Daniel Haqiqatjou has been unabashed in his support for child marriage and pedophilia from the perspective of Islam. In 2023, a video went viral on social media where he was heard saying, “…A nine-year-old, who has gone through puberty, is not a toddler. And you can go to the public schools and they are sexually active.“

“A 9-year-old can be married if they are physically mature” according to Islamic scholar Cleric Daniel Haqiqatjou.



He said, when Prophet Muhammad married Aisha at the age of 9, she was physically mature. 😳



If in India anyone says this, @zoo_bear will crop their video and the… pic.twitter.com/YBmfr1td0z — BALA (@erbmjha) August 9, 2023

“This is the reality of the modern West, because they have abolished this idea of minor marriage. They have abolished this idea that when you are [past] puberty, your body has matured, your body has certain desires, and those desires are fulfilled through marriage. That is a beautiful institution, a halal, beautiful institution, that every culture has had, every religion has sanctioned, has approved of,” he endorsed the concept of child marriage.

The Islamic preacher thereafter claimed that the lack of child marriages in the West in the 21st century was the reason behind rise in child molestation and rapes.

“Again, as always, Islam is the solution. The Sunna, the example of the Prophet is the solution. The fact that they don’t have this is why all this molestation is happening. All of this child molestation, all this rape… How many children are molested every year in the public school system? Millions,” Daniel Haqiqatjou had said.

Controversy over misogyny and rationalisation of rape

The Islamic preacher has been regressive in his outlook towards women so much so that even the Muslim Student Associaitons (MSA) protested when he was invited by the Farmingdale State College (FSC) and Queens College in April 2023.

A female student told the Middle East Eye, “There are hundreds of legitimate people educated on Islam, the MSA could have invited to speak at their event…This is a man who has publically insulted women. He is most definitely a misogynist. He has said women don’t deserve an education.”

Following backlash from MSA, Farmingdale State College and Queens College pulled a plug on the event featuring Daniel Haqiqatjou. The Islamic preacher had compared women receiving formal education to the act of prostitution.

Trust a PDFile apologist like @Haqiqatjou to come up with this. Education frees women from the hands of women subjugators. Education scares insecure men like Pikachu. They know they won't put up with their small d!ck energy. In reality, this is what happens https://t.co/WXMStPpQiI pic.twitter.com/yoqbRHypIh — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) June 20, 2023

He had tweeted in January last year, “Send your little Muslim daughter to college so that, not only she becomes a well-used object, but she facilitates that for others as well.”

In one tweet (which has now been deleted), Daniel Haqiqatjou had claimed, “He (Prophet Muhammad) wasn’t a simp. He also didn’t molly-coddle women due to a misplaced idea of hikma (wisdom) or rahma (compassion). He was the best to women. That’s exactly why he told them to fear Allah and get their act together. Simps call it harshness.”

However, nothing comes close to the fact that the Islamic preacher had legitimised marital rape and rape of abducted women (slaves/ war booty). In an article titled ‘Modern vs. Traditional Conceptions of Rape‘, Haiqiqatjou said that consent is not required for a husband to touch his wife sexually or for a master to make a sexual relationship with his slave.

“There is no rape if the husband or wife touches a spouse sexually, as this is their right (by virtue of marriage) regardless of consent (on the part of the touched spouse). Likewise, there is no rape if a master sexually touches his female slave, as the master has a right to do this (by virtue of ownership),” he argued in defence of rape.

Daniel Haqiqatjou and his anti-Semitic tropes

True to his radical teachings, Daniel Haqiqatjou is often seen spreading fake news about the Jewish community. Last month, he tweeted a screenshot of a fake article, which claimed the US Congress would vote on a bill to criminalise questioning of events surrounding the deadly September 11 attacks.

In a tweet, the Islamic hate preacher wrote, “Why does Israel want to make it illegal for Americans to question events surrounding 9/11.” He insinuated that the deadly Islamic terror attacks were somehow orchestrated by the only Jewish nation on Earth.

Screengrab of the fake article posted by Daniel Haqiqatjou.

He was also seen rejoicing after learning that terrorists associated with Hamas killed over 1500 Jews in Israel in rocket strikes and ground attacks.

Screengrab of the tweet by Daniel Haqiqatjou

The 9/11 conspiracy theorist was seen dehumanising women, who were sexually abused as ‘ravers’ and negating the killing of children by Hamas terrorists.

The US-Israeli empire constantly produces hoaxes and lies to generate hatred against the Muslim world (e.g., Nayirah testimony, WMD, Amerithrax and 9/11, rape of Israeli ravers, decapitating 40 babies, etc.).



If the Muslim world is so self-evidently evil, why is there the need… — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) October 10, 2023

In its detailed profile of the radical Islamic preacher, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wrote, “Haqiqatjou has praised Hamas and its October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel across his social media profiles and shared age-old antisemitic tropes about Jewish and Israeli influence over global politics, including the belief that “Jews manipulate [Evangelical Christians] into serving the Zionist cause.”

“Haqiqatjou describes himself as a defender of Muslims and Islam, but by manipulating scripture and out-of-context quotes by religious figures, he vilifies other religions, particularly Judaism and Hinduism. Further, he depicts Judaism as an adversary, asserting that “no religion on earth is as hostile to Christianity and Islam as Judaism,” it added.

Screengrab of the post of Daniel Haqiqatjou on Telegram

ADL pointed out several instances when Haqiqatjou resorted to spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, made disparaging remarks about the Jewish religious text of Talmud and even likened child molestation to Judaism.

Conclusion

Since last year, Daniel Haqiqatjou has taken a special interest in the Hindu-majority nation of India after witnessing overwhelming support from his co-religionists for his radical ideology.

Although based in the United States, his anti-Hindu tweets serve as fodder for Islamic extremists residing in India and the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

His repeated targeting of Judaism and Hinduism is part of a nefarious ploy to unite the Ummah against the oldest Abhramic and Dharmic religions respectively (both of which are minorities while their population in the world is taken into account).