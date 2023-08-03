Thursday, August 3, 2023
HomeNews Reports'35-40 devotees were held hostage by rioters at Ram Mandir in Nuh': Horrifying details...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

’35-40 devotees were held hostage by rioters at Ram Mandir in Nuh’: Horrifying details from FIR on complaint of Duty Magistrate Adib Hussain

At the time of the attack, Hussain and Singh were at Nuh bus stand. They were informed that hundreds of rioters attacked 35-40 devotees and held them hostage at Ram Mandir in Ward No 9. Hussain mentioned that the rioters were not letting the devotees leave the Ram Mandir premises.

OpIndia Staff
400+ rioters held 35-40 Hindu devotees hostage at Ram Mandir in Nuh
FIR on complaint of Duty Magistrate Adib Hussain detailed how 400+ rioters held 35-40 devotees hostage at a Ram Mandir in Nuh (Image: Jagran)
31

On 31st July, a Muslim mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIR that was registered on the complaint of Adib Hussain who is a Sub Divisional Engineer PHES of Sub Division Tauru, it was revealed that 400-500 Islamist rioters held 35-40 devotees hostage at Ram Mandir in Ward No 9, Nuh. Hussain was stationed at Nuh Police Station as Duty Magistrate for Mewat Religious Jalabhishek Yatra.

Details of the FIR

FIR was registered on the complaint of Duty Magistrate Adib Hussain under Sections 148, 149, 186, 332, 307, 342 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act against 700-800 unknown persons.

In his complaint, Hussain said he was with managing officer Ombir Singh when 700-800 rioters from the Muslim community started pelting stones and opened fire with illegal weapons on devotees and police personnel. The rioters burnt down the government and private vehicles.

Source: Haryana Police

At the time of the attack, Hussain and Singh were at Nuh bus stand. They were informed that hundreds of rioters attacked 35-40 devotees and held them hostage at Ram Mandir in Ward No 9. Hussain mentioned that the rioters were not letting the devotees leave the Ram Mandir premises. When they reached the location, 400-500 rioters with batons, sticks, stones and illegal weapons started shooting at them to kill them.

Hussain instructed Singh and other police officials to use appropriate force to disperse the rioters, which they succeeded. They rescued the devotees who were held hostage in the temple.

OpIndia’s complete coverage of the Mewat Shobha Yatra Attack can be checked here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The asinine ‘Monu Monu’ song by Ravish Kumar just gave a violent call to action: Here is that one sentence and why it is...

Nupur J Sharma -
Ravish Kumar says, "Find out Monu, Flush out Monu" talking about Monu Manesar and the Nuh violence where Islamists attacked Hindus
News Reports

Islamist threatens News 18 anchor Aman Chopra after ‘secular-liberals’ twist his statement and target him for highlighting crimes of stone pelting

OpIndia Staff -
On July 31, a Jalabhishek Yatra by Hindus in Haryana's Nuh was brutally attacked by local Meo Muslims. Though the mainstream media and their 'secular liberal' voices tried their best to pass it as 'clashes during a rally', social media videos and eye witness statements soon proved that it was a well-coordinated, planned attack.

Journalist with Reuters, anti-Hindu TheWire tries to internationalise Gurugram violence, skips mentioning Islamist violence against Hindus at Nuh

OpIndia Exclusive: Rioters shot Abhishek, slit his throat with sword and hit him with stones – FIR reveals gruesome details of the murder

Foreign media paints Muslims as victims of Nuh violence even as 83.33 per cent of the dead were non-Muslims

OpIndia exclusive: FIR reveals rioters snatched weapon and ammunition from constable and home guard during Nuh violence

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
646,696FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com