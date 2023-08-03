’35-40 devotees were held hostage by rioters at Ram Mandir in Nuh’: Horrifying details from FIR on complaint of Duty Magistrate Adib Hussain

On 31st July, a Muslim mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIR that was registered on the complaint of Adib Hussain who is a Sub Divisional Engineer PHES of Sub Division Tauru, it was revealed that 400-500 Islamist rioters held 35-40 devotees hostage at Ram Mandir in Ward No 9, Nuh. Hussain was stationed at Nuh Police Station as Duty Magistrate for Mewat Religious Jalabhishek Yatra.

Details of the FIR

FIR was registered on the complaint of Duty Magistrate Adib Hussain under Sections 148, 149, 186, 332, 307, 342 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act against 700-800 unknown persons.

In his complaint, Hussain said he was with managing officer Ombir Singh when 700-800 rioters from the Muslim community started pelting stones and opened fire with illegal weapons on devotees and police personnel. The rioters burnt down the government and private vehicles.

Source: Haryana Police

At the time of the attack, Hussain and Singh were at Nuh bus stand. They were informed that hundreds of rioters attacked 35-40 devotees and held them hostage at Ram Mandir in Ward No 9. Hussain mentioned that the rioters were not letting the devotees leave the Ram Mandir premises. When they reached the location, 400-500 rioters with batons, sticks, stones and illegal weapons started shooting at them to kill them.

Hussain instructed Singh and other police officials to use appropriate force to disperse the rioters, which they succeeded. They rescued the devotees who were held hostage in the temple.

