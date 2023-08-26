Days after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla and President Roger Binny to watch a few matches of the Asia Cup starting from August 30 with a Pakistan versus Nepal match, a PTI report has claimed that Rajeev Shukla and Roger Binny have accepted the invitation. Both Shukla and Binny will be in Lahore from September 4 to 7.

Citing an anonymous source close to the development, PTI reported that Rajeev Shukla, Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah will be in Sri Lanka for the marquee India versus Pakistan clash in Pallekele (Kandy) on September 2. The trio will return to India on September 3 following which BCCI president and vice-president will travel through the Wagah border to Lahore.

Both Shukla and Binny have been invited to Pakistan along with their spouses for an official dinner hosted by the PCB at the Governor’s House in Lahore on 4th September.

Two BCCI bigwigs are expected to attend the Afghanistan-Sri Lanka game on September 5 and Pakistan’s first Super Four match the following day.

As reported earlier, the location of the continental competition was shifted from Pakistan to a joint hosting arrangement between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India’s opposition to hosting games in her hostile neighbour was the primary driver of this adjustment. Notably, the last time India visited Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup, however after the terrible 26/11 terrorist assault carried out by Pakistani terrorists, the relationship and cricketing ties between the two countries deteriorated.