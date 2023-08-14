Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday launched another scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the latter an ‘Asura’. Surjewala said that the Prime Minister was not a ruler but an ‘Asura’. This is hours after the Congress leader ‘cursed’ the voters of the BJP calling them ‘rakshas’ (demons).

As per Republic TV, instead of apologising for dehumanising and insulting the voters, the Congress leader said that PM Modi is not a ruler but an ‘Asura’. “Who is not filled with compassion, who does not love the people? He is not a ruler, he is an asura. The one who does not love the farmer, the labourer, and the youth,” he was quoted as saying. He also added that emotions and sentiments in dialogues are more important than words, which only a sensitive person can understand.

As reported earlier, the Congress leader in Kaithal, Haryana abused the Prime Minister calling him a demon. Earlier, Surjewala, while addressing the ‘Jan Akrosh’ rally, at the Uday Singh fort in the district, sparked controversy by also hitting out at those voting for the BJP.

“Demons of the BJP and JJP, you are demons. Those who vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party and those who support the Bharatiya Janata Party have demonic tendencies. I curse from the land of Mahabharat today,” Surjewala said.

Derogatory words used by Congress leaders for PM Modi

The Congress party members and leaders have time and again used abusive and derogatory words for PM Modi where some called the leader ‘pagal’ (mad) or even compared him to Ravana. On August 9, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while speaking on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, came down heavily on the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur and alleged that the PM does not consider the state to be part of India.

Further Gandhi compared the PM to Ravana and said that the prime minister listens to only two people, Amit Shah and Gautam Adani, “just as Ravan paid heed to only two.”

Also, on May 24 this year, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used abusive words for PM Modi calling him ‘pagala Modi’. Later the leader also blatantly issued a clarification over his ‘pagala Modi’ remark and said that he was simply “echoing the sentiments of the public and was voicing what the public was reacting already over the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes”.

“PM Modi will die dog’s death,” Congress’ Sheikh Hussain

Interestingly, in June 2022, Congress leader Sheikh Hussain used derogatory words for PM Modi. As reported, the Congress leader in Nagpur on June 13 last year said, “Jaise Kutte ki maut hoti hai vaise Narendra Modi ki maut hogi (Modi will die a dog’s death).” The Congress leader was demonstrating outside the ED office in Nagpur to protest against the interrogation of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the central probe agency.

Further, in June 2022, a senior Congress leader compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler and said that the “PM will die like Hitler” if he follows the path of the German dictator. The Congress, however, had distanced itself from the statement made by the party’s leader at the ‘Satyagraha’ protest at Jantar Mantar against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

BJP condemns remarks against PM Modi by Congress leaders

The comments by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala have strongly been condemned by the BJP leaders and members. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed the Congress leader saying, “Congress has crossed all its limits. Randeep Surjewala, who calls ‘Afzal Guru’ ‘Afzal guru ji’, and his party members call ‘Osama’ ‘Osama ji’, has started abusing Indian voters. Congress party says on foreign land that democracy has died and ‘Bharat Mata’ has been murdered.”

“Now Randeep Surjewala has said that voters who vote have the nature of demons. So now he’s calling at least 23 crores, who vote BJP as the demon. Citizens are a form of God in democracy, but Congress is calling them demons. This shows that Congress is living in which arrogance, they abuse the position of PM, OBC, democratic institutions, and now they have abused the citizens,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, hit out at the Congress leader for his attempt to dehumanise the BJP supporters.

Slamming the Congress party, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Are the crores of people who vote for BJP rakshasa? What do Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi believe? Do you consider the public rakshasa? BJP considers the public the God. I always say that Madhya Pradesh is my temple, the people who live there are my God and we are the worshippers of that God…You consider yourself a God. Is this your Mohabbat ki dukaan?”