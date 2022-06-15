On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a complaint against Congress leader Sheikh Hussain at the Gittikhadan Police Station for using derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur. The BJP leaders have sought strict action against Hussain and also demanded his arrest within 48 hours, failing which they will launch an intense agitation.

According to the reports, Congress leader Sheikh Hussain and former city president participated in a protest on June 13 and used derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Jaise Kutte ki maut hoti hai vaise Narendra Modi ki maut hogi (Modi will die a dog’s death)”, he said while demonstrating outside the ED office in Nagpur to protest against the interrogation of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the central probe agency.

Several Congress leaders and workers from the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra staged a protest on Monday and criticized PM Modi and the ED for questioning Congress’s Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. The Nagpur Police in response to the aggressive protest detained state ministers Nitin Raut and Vijay Waddetiwar along with other Congress workers.

BJP leaders who filed the complaint on June 15 stated that Congress leader Hussain has no right to speak against PM Modi and that by using foul words for the Prime Minister, Hussain stooped to a low level. The delegation was led by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, State General Secretary and MLC; Pravin Datke, City BJP President and MLC; Krishna Khopde, MLA; Sameer Meghe, MLA; Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, MLA; Sudhakar Deshmukh, Anil Sole, Dr. Milind Mane

“Mahavikas Aaghadi is pressurizing Police not to register a complaint. If the police fail to take action against Hussain in the next two days we will knock on the doors of court and agitate”, BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule was quoted.

To note, the Congress party has launched massive protests in various parts of Maharashtra to oppose ED’s action against Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Earlier, protests were staged outside the ED office in Mumbai. Also, in south Mumbai, state Congress chief Nana Patole, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap led a protest march from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to the ED office. They alleged that the Central government was trying to silence the opposition by sending ED notices in fake cases.

In Nagpur, the protesting Congress leaders and workers marched to the ED’s office in the Seminary Hills, leading to the detention of state ministers Nitin Raut and Vijay Waddetiwar. The Congress leaders stated that such protests would continue till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and that Congress will never be intimidated by such actions.