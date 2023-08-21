Monday, August 21, 2023
Congress stalled Ram Temple construction: Amit Shah recalls Kalyan Singh’s contributions

The Union Minister lashed out at the previous Congress regime in the state for stalling and diverting the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya since the time of Independence. However, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not delay the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the temple.

Amit Shah (Image Source: India Today)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to people in Uttar Pradesh to vote BJP to all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the ensuing 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which he said will be a fitting tribute to the late party stalwart Kalyan Singh.

Addressing a gathering in Aligarh on the second death anniversary of Kalyan Singh, a prominent OBC leader and Chief Minister of the state said, “Let the lotus (BJP’s election symbol) bloom on all the 80 seats in UP in 2024, this will be your true tribute to Babuji.”

The BJP is organising ‘Hindu Gaurav Diwas’ in Aligarh as a mark of respect for the former chief minister whose birthplace is Aligarh and who passed away on August 21 in Lucknow in the year 2021.

Kalyan Singh was chief minister during the time of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

The Union Minister lashed out at the previous Congress regime in the state for stalling and diverting the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya since the time of Independence. However, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not delay the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of the temple.

Shah further said, “Today I have come to pay my homage to a senior BJP leader, a devotee of Ram, a person who pioneered the welfare of the backward.”

Shah said that the late leader had told him that he had achieved his life’s goal the day the foundation stone of the Ram Temple was laid.

“I was in the hospital due to Corona that day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Ram Mandir. That day I called Babu Ji, and he told me that his life’s goal has been fulfilled,” the union minister said in his address.

“Kalyan Singh ‘Babuji’ insisted on three goals. The first was to speed up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the second was the welfare of the poor and the third was the welfare of the backward society without disturbing the social harmony,” Shah said.

“Since Independence, the Congress party was stalling the issue of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, was diverting it, but PM Modi, after the decision of the court on the issue of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, without delay performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple,” Shah said.

Lauding the efforts of PM Modi, the union minister said, “Today we are happy that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, in the beginning of 2024, we will get to see Lord Ram sit in his grand temple after 550 years.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and BJP state unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were present on the occasion.

Earlier today, Amit Shah took to the microblogging app X, to post in Hindi, “For the first time, Kalyan Singh ji started a fear-free and corruption-free governance in Uttar Pradesh. Babuji was a huge banyan tree, under whose canopy the organization flourished in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP reached the masses. His unique contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement cannot be forgotten. Babuji, who dedicated his whole life to the country and countrymen, will always be a source of inspiration for the workers. Hundreds of salutes to him on his death anniversary.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

