On 11th August, Delhi Police booked a deputy director posted at the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi Government for allegedly raping a minor girl. The incident came to light after the victim was admitted to St Stephen’s Hospital to treat an anxiety attack. During counselling at the hospital, the victim revealed that the deputy director raped her several times.

The hospital informed Burari Police Station and an FIR was registered. The victim is not in a position to submit her statement in front of a Magistrate under Section 154. The police have questioned the accused and FIR has been registered under Sections 376(2), 506, 509, 323, 313, 120B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

In the FIR, the 14-year-old victim accused the deputy director’s wife of involvement as well. As per the police, the victim’s parents were principals in government schools. She is currently studying in class 12th in a school situated in the civil lines area. The victim said in her statement that she often visited the Church with her family, where the deputy director used to come as well with his family. As they were from the same state, the families became friends.

On 1st October 2020, the victim’s father passed away, after which she used to stay stressed. The deputy director brought her to his house. During her stay at his house, he raped her multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021. When the victim got pregnant during that period, his wife asked her to keep quiet. Couple’s son brought medicine from the market to abort the child, which she gave to the victim.

On 15th January, the victim’s mother came to meet her and then took her home. The accused kept trying to contact her even after that. He molested her multiple times during Church visits, after which she stopped attending Church in July this year.