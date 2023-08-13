On Sunday, August 12, the police apprehended a burglar in Agra a month after he robbed a residence in New Delhi. The arrest took place after police tracked his activities using his travel vlogs.

The thief has been identified as Sanjeev hailing from Bindapur, who looted a residence in Uttam Nagar in Delhi on July 11, according to police.

According to a senior police officer, the house owner said in his complaint that gold and silver valuables were stolen from his home.

During the inquiry, officers examined CCTV footage from nearby locations and saw Sanjeev heading out of the complainant’s house. The 29-year-old thief’s last known location was in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand and he used to turn off his phone for hours to save himself from getting tracked by the police.

Reportedly, the accused Sanjeev went to a gold loan store in Jeewan Park after committing the crime. When a police team visited the shop, it turned out that the accused kept two gold rings as collateral and received Rs 20,000 in cash as a loan, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan. Meanwhile, Sanjeev kept posting travel videos to his account on Instagram since the robbery.

According to the DCP, accused Sanjeev arrived at Kerela and uploaded another vlog on his account. Later, in an effort to deceive the team, the accused stated in his video that he is travelling to Dubai for employment.

Sanjeev later posted another vlog in which he mentioned being in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The video was examined, and it was discovered that he took an e-rickshaw to Eidgah Road in Agra. Vardhan stated the police arrived in Agra and searched all of the hotels on Eidgah Road before arresting him.

From his possession, a total of Rs 16,000 was found. In this case, a raid was carried out in Saharanpur, and Abdul Malik, 65, was apprehended at his home. Abdul Malik purchased the stolen jewellery from Sanjeev. The jewellery was retrieved from his possession, according to police.