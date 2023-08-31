A 20-year-old woman on her way to meet her brother in Punjab on Raksha Bandhan died after her head was crushed by an oncoming vehicle in Delhi’s Alipur area as she tried to vomit out of a bus window, police said.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Babli, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police on Wednesday received the information about the incident from the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital (SRHC) hospital in Narela where the victim had been taken in an injured state.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said that by the time police reached the hospital, the 20-year-old was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Babli was travelling from Pratapgarh to meet her brother in Ludhiana, Punjab. She took a Haryana Roadways bus from Kashmere Gate ISBT and was accompanied by her sister Poonam, brother-in-law Santosh, and their three children.

According to the police, the deceased felt sick near the Alipur area and stuck her head out of the bus window to vomit when an oncoming vehicle crushed her head from the driver’s side.

“A legal action is being taken in the matter. The CCTV footage is also being checked to identify the offending vehicle and its driver,” said the police.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)