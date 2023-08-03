Thursday, August 3, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Digital Personal Data Protection Bill will protect the rights of all citizens, allow expansion...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Digital Personal Data Protection Bill will protect the rights of all citizens, allow expansion of innovation economy’: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Opposition members strongly opposed the introduction of the bill and said that the bill violates the fundamental right to privacy. They demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee for scrutiny. They said the government had withdrawn a bill on data protection last year and the new bill needs more scrutiny.

ANI
Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Rajeev Chandrashekhar (source: The Hindu Business Line)
20

After the introduction of The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that this Bill is a very significant milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision which will protect the rights of all citizens. 

Taking to Twitter Chandrasekhar said that “DPDPBill introduced in #Parliament is a very significant milestone in PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of Global Standard Cyber Laws for India’s $1T DigitalEconomy and #IndiaTechade.”

He further explained that “This new Bill after it is passed by Parliament, will protect the rights of ALL citizens, allow the innovation economy to expand and permit Govt’s lawful n legitimate access in national security and emergencies like pandemics and earthquakes etc.” 

Meanwhile, the Sources said that the discussion on the bill will be held on August 7. 

“DPDPBill is a global standard, Contemporary, FutureReady yet simple and easy to understand,” he mentioned. 
Earlier today, Union Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition members strongly opposed the introduction of the bill and said that the bill violates the fundamental right to privacy. They demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee for scrutiny. They said the government had withdrawn a bill on data protection last year and the new bill needs more scrutiny.

Vaishnaw said that it is not a money bill and all issues raised by the opposition will be answered during the debate.
The bill provides for the processing of digital personal data in a manner “that recognizes both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process such personal data for lawful purposes”.

In view of the feedback from stakeholders and various agencies, the Bill was withdrawn in August 2022. On November 18, 2022, the government published a new draft Bill, titled the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022, and initiated a public consultation on this draft.

A comprehensive and detailed consultation was held on this subject. 21,666 comments were received from the public and a series of consultations were held with 46 sector organisations, associations and industry bodies.

Comments were also received from 38 ministries/departments of the Government of India. The reintroduced draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 proposed six types of penalties on non-companies to companies.

To prevent a personal data breach, a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore is being proposed in the draft bill which was put out for public comments. Besides, failure to notify the Board and affected Data Principals in the event of a personal data breach and non-fulfilment of additional obligations in relation to children may attract a penalty of up to Rs 200 crore.

Non-fulfilment of additional obligations of Significant Data Fiduciary under sections 11 and 16 of the Act may attract Rs 150 crore and Rs 10 crore fines, respectively.

Lastly, non-compliance with provisions of this Act other than those listed in (1) to (5) and any rule made thereunder will attract penalties up to Rs 50 crore. Points that emerged in the course of consultations and comments were thoroughly studied and the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 was finalised.

The purpose of this Act, the draft said, is to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognizes both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes.

During the drafting of the Personal Data Protection Bill in 2019, the government said that the entire gamut of principles was widely debated and discussed. These include the rights of individuals, duties of entities processing personal data and regulatory framework, among others.

The first principle of the proposed Bill is that usage of personal data by organisations must be done in a manner that is lawful, fair to the individuals concerned and transparent. The second principle of purpose limitation is that the personal data is used for the purposes for which it was collected.

The third principle of data minimisation is that only those items of personal data required for attaining a specific purpose must be collected. Among others, personal data should be limited to such duration as is necessary for the stated purpose for which personal data was collected and reasonable safeguards to ensure that there is no unauthorised collection or processing of personal data are some features.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdigital data protection bill, digital india economy, modi govt bills
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social media users claim Modi govt restricted personal computer imports to benefit JioBook, the fact is it will be worst affected product: Details

Raju Das -

Turmoil in both maternal and in-laws’ houses after Anju decides to settle in Pakistan post her Nikah with ‘friend’ Nasrulla Khan

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rights as Indian being violated’: India summons German Ambassador, seeks repatriation of baby Ariha at the earliest

OpIndia Staff -

19 accused in Nuh violence sent to 14-day judicial custody, internet services partially restored in violence-hit areas

OpIndia Staff -

‘Situation was extremely critical, constant firing kept coming from 3 sides’: ADGP Mamata Singh recalls how police saved 3000 Hindus during Nuh violence

OpIndia Staff -

Nuh violence: Islamists use visuals of armed cops in plain-clothes to spread fake news that Hindu devotees in Jalabhishek Yatra were carrying guns

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hidden identity, inflammatory content’: FIR reveals violence inciting social media posts were made before Nuh attack on Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moves Supreme Court challenging Allahabad HC order allowing ASI survey of Gyanvapi premises

ANI -

UP: Irfan poses as Rahul to lure Hindu girl, makes her private pictures viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -

They want control of vigilance to hide corruptions like building bungalows: Amit Shah tears into AAP over opposition to NCT bill, slams I.N.D.I.A. for supporting...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
647,243FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com