“In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,” PM Modi tweeted.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that aims to motivate people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to commemorate India’s 76th year of independence. The campaign was first launched last year to mark the 75th year of Independence. Bringing the flag home in a collective manner as a nation in the 76th year of independence becomes symbolic of not just a personal attachment to the Tiranga but also of our dedication to nation-building. The initiative’s goal is to instil patriotism in the hearts of the people and raise awareness regarding the Indian National Flag.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Culture said that around 2.5 crore national flags had been provided to post offices for sale as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which has evolved into a “people’s movement” with increased public participation. According to the ministry, ‘Prabhat Pheris’ and ‘Tiranga Yatras’ will be organised from August 13 to August 15 in addition to the mega events at public places, schools, and colleges.

According to Union Culture Secretary Mohan, the Ministry of Culture’s ‘Har Gar Tiranga’ campaign “transformed into a people’s movement with increasing ‘janbhagidari’,” and this year’s ‘Tiranga’ rallies are in full swing in various parts of the country, with immense public participation.

“Lakhs of people upload selfies with the ‘Tiranga’ every day. People are also taking part in the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, in which countless Shilaphalakams commemorating the brave hearts of the country are being erected at prominent places,” he added.