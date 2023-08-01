A day after violence swept the restive region of Nuh in Haryana’s Mewat region, where Islamists went on a rampage against devotees of Lord Shiva participating in Hindu processions, the Bajrang Dal stated that the annual rally organised by them witnessed stone-pelting, violence, vandalism and arson by Islamic jihadis.

In protest against the violence, Bajrang Dal has called for a massive demonstration on August 2 to protest against Islamic Jihadis and terrorism underway at the district level.

बजरंग दल द्वारा प्रतिवर्ष आयोजित "धार्मिक ब्रजमंडल यात्रा" मेवात के नूंह में हिन्दुओं के आस्था व श्रद्धा के केन्द्र पाण्डव कालीन प्राचीन "नल्लहडं शिव मन्दिर की धार्मिक यात्रा" पर इस्लामिक जेहादियों ने तीर्थयात्रियों पर भारी पथराव, हिंसा, आगजनी और पहाडियों से सीधी गोलियां चलाई… — BajrangDal (@BajrangDalOrg) August 1, 2023

“Religious Brajmandal Yatra” organized annually by Bajrang Dal, Islamic Jihadis pelted heavy stones, violence, arson and direct bullets from the hills on the pilgrims on the ancient “Religious Yatra” of Nallahad Shiv Temple, the centre of faith and reverence of Hindus in Nuh, Mewat. In which hundreds of vehicles were damaged and burnt to ashes,” said a statement shared by Bajrang Dal on Twitter.

“Two Home Guard jawans have died and pilgrims and Bajrang Dal workers have been injured. Against this, on August 2, 2023, Bajrang Dal will hold a massive demonstration against Islamic Jihad, and terrorism at the district level,” the statement further added.

Nuh violence: How Islamist attack against participants of Hindu procession triggered violence and riots in Mewat

Tensions escalated in Haryana’s Mewat region following an incident on Monday where stones were thrown at the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Religious Mewat Yatra. According to reports, individuals from a minority community attacked one of the vehicles in the religious procession. In response, the police intervened, using teargas shells to disperse the crowds and calling for reinforcements from neighbouring areas as both sides engaged in stone-throwing.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

The VHP members also highlighted that the mob had targeted the procession in an organised manner as a result of this many devotees had turned hostage finding shelter to protect themselves from stone pelting and gunshots. According to media reports, around 2,500 people had taken shelter in a temple near Gurugram.

It was reported earlier that several devotees were stuck at various locations including Nuh temples, chowk, and near the police station after the mob raising slogans of “Allahu Akbar” attacked the Yatra in a planned attack. Following the violence, VHP president Alok Kumar had urged the police and administration to quickly rescue the devotees stressing that the yatra is an annual affair and this year it was targeted in a planned and organised manner.

During the violence, stones were pelted and several cars were set on fire. Police, which initially tried to disperse the mob using teargas shells and by firing shots in the air, had to call in reinforcements. ADGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh later went with additional forces to try to rescue the people who took shelter at Nalhar temple in Nuh. The police later informed OpIndia that all the Hindus who were trapped in the temple had been rescued and escorted home.