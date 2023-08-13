On Sunday (13 August), Bollywood actress Lara Dutta announced her upcoming series through her official X (Twitter) handle. In the tweet, she unveiled the title of the series and a short 20-second clip, seemingly the teaser of the new series. The series has been titled ‘Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond’ and it will be based on true events, the actress confirmed.

As the name of the series suggests, it will be based on the airstrike the Indian Airforce had conducted in the Balakot area inside Pakistani territory in response to the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama area that took place in February 2019.

Taking to X, Lara Dutta wrote, “Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, a new series inspired by true events. Coming soon, stay tuned!”

She also informed that the new series “Ranneeti” will be streaming soon on Jio Cinema.

The 20-second-long clip starts in a mountainous terrain and in a blast, two cars can be seen exploding.

A voiceover states, “Ye ek naya runn he, aur ise jitne ke liye ek nayi ranneeti ki jarurat he. (This is a new battle frontier, and it needs a new strategy to win this battle).” Following the blast, several fighter jets scramble in the air and start dropping missiles. And it is followed by the titular name of the series.

The new series will also feature a stellar star cast in the likes of Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ashutosh Rana, Prasanna, Suneel Sinha, Aakanksha Singh, and Sikandar Kharbanda.

On the ill-fated day of 14 February 2019, the CRPF convoy was hit in a gruesome terrorist attack in Awantipora in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. 12 CRPF bravehearts lost their lives in this terrorist attack. Soon, the Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the ghastly terrorist attack. It also released a video of the Fidayeen terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas who carried out the suicide attack. The Pulwama terror attack was carried out at the behest and with the support of the Pakistani establishment.

In a swift response to this ghastly terror act, the Indian Airforce conducted “pre-emptive” Airstrikes deep inside Pakistani territory in Balakot on 26 February 2019.