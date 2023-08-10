On Thursday, 10th August 2023, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). The tribunal also dismissed all objections regarding the merger, which was first announced in September 2021.

The merger is poised to establish a media powerhouse, amassing a collective audience exceeding 700 million viewers in India. The resultant entity will possess an array of well-liked television channels such as Zee TV, Sony TV, Colors, and SAB TV. Additionally, its digital dominance will extend through two streaming platforms, ZEE5 and SonyLIV.

Anticipated to bolster competitive strength against contenders such as Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, the merger aims to enhance market presence and secure a larger slice of the advertising sector. The green light from the NCLT marks a significant advancement in the merger process, paving the way for its impending closure in the upcoming months.

It’s worth highlighting that the Zee-Sony merger was declared in September 2021, and the approval from NCLT has materialised after more than a year. This extended timeline owes itself to various factors, encompassing shareholder objections and regulatory setbacks faced by Zee. However, the NCLT’s endorsement signifies a pivotal stride toward the merger’s realisation, with the anticipated conclusion set in the months ahead. On 4th October 2022, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks, but with conditions.

The merger has evoked a range of responses from industry experts. While some applaud the prospect of a more competitive market, others voice apprehensions regarding potential job cuts and consolidation. The ultimate implications for the Indian media and entertainment landscape remain uncertain, but the undeniable fact is that this significant development will exert a considerable influence on the industry.