On August 30, 2023, Gorakshak Bittu Bajrangi, also known as Rajkumar, an accused in the Nuh violence case, was released on bail. His arrest took place in Faridabad on the evening of August 15. CIA Tawadu police apprehended Bittu Bajrangi at his residence in Faridabad on charges of delivering inflammatory speeches during the Nuh Jalabhishek Yatra. Following 14 days of judicial custody, he appeared before the Nuh district court, which granted him bail today.

Bittu Bajrangi faced multiple charges registered at Police Station Sadar in Nuh. The case was filed based on a complaint by ASP Usha Kundu. Bittu Bajrangi was accused under sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 395, 397, 506, 25, 54, and 59 of the IPC in connection with the Nuh violence incident.

On 16th August, Vishva Hindu Parishad clarified that Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi is not a member of Bajrang Dal. VHP further added that the organisation does not find the content of Bittu’s videos appropriate.

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed many FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was pre-planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death. OpIndia’s complete coverage of the Mewat Shobha Yatra Attack can be checked here.