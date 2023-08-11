On July 31, 2023, a disturbing incident unfolded in Nuh, Mewat, Haryana, as an Islamic mob launched an attack on Hindu pilgrims participating in the Jalabhishek Yatra. The rioting Muslims attacked the Nalhad Mahadev temple by rioting Muslims. As a result, numerous Hindu devotees found themselves ensnared in a hostage-like situation for an extended period.

The Shringar Temple, located about 45 minutes away from the Nalhad temple, was also targeted. Apart from this, another Baba Gorakhnath Kali temple of Nuh was also targeted by the mob of rioters.

Evidence of violence continues to linger, visibly etched upon the main gate and walls of the Kali temple. Upon reaching the temple on August 9, 2023, Team OpIndia encountered visible signs of vandalism and deliberate arson in numerous areas. The temple’s priest and his family bore the brunt of the mob’s aggression, with targeted actions directed against them. Expressing their account to OpIndia, the temple priest highlighted that their safety and security were preserved due to the resolute defence mounted by fellow Hindus against the marauding assailants.

The priest of the Kali temple told OpIndia that on July 31, a mob of more than 500 attacked the temple. They were shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’. They had many other weapons including stones in their hands. He said, “As soon as we ran into the room, we put a latch inside. We were accompanied by Bhagat ji and two devotees who had come to meet me, whose bikes were later set on fire by the mob.”

According to the priest, there was a heavy stone pelting around the temple for about 2-3 hours. The entire road was covered with stones. The mob had broken the lock of the temple, but they could not enter the temple. If this was the case, they could also damage the idol of Goddess Kali and the Shivaling.

The priest mentioned that upon learning about the attack, the colony’s inhabitants promptly came out of their residences. He said, “If we hadn’t run away, we would have been burned alive. It was the people of the colony who somehow took us out of here.”

According to the priest, he had also sought help from the administration at the time of the attack, but no help was received. The police arrived six hours after the attack.

The priest told OpIndia that the rioters also uprooted the tap of the drinking water from which everyone – including Muslims also – used to drink water. The temple bell and Shankh are also missing. According to him, the mob included people between the ages of 15 and 30-35. He also showed the injury marks that he received on his feet due to stones while they were fleeing.

The priest of the Kali temple has demanded a police post in the area. On that day, Hindus organised and saved the temple and his family from the attack by a Muslim mob, he said. But the Hindus in the vicinity are still scared because the entire area is Muslim-dominated.

The attack on the Kali temple also shows that the July 31 violence was a well-planned conspiracy. Hindus and Hindu temples were systematically targeted. So far, 216 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. 104 FIRs have been registered.