The Haryana police have nabbed two accused involved in the violence that took place in Nuh on 31st July 2023. The accused, identified as Munsaid and Saikul were arrested following a police encounter. According to media reports, Saikul was shot in his leg and has been checked into a hospital.

The duo was hiding in the Aravalli Hills in Haryana’s Nuh, which the Islamists had converted into a tactical cover to evade arrests after they unleashed violence on thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar on July 31, 2023.

When the Haryana police team was conducting a search operation, they ran into the two accused. Munsaid and Saikul open-fired at the police. The Police responded with retaliatory firing in which one of the accused Saikul was shot in the leg. The duo was eventually arrested. Saikul was admitted to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

12 Pakistani social media groups identified as significant contributors to the Nuh clashes

Meanwhile, the Haryana police have also shared details of a minimum of 12 social media groups linked to Pakistan that have been identified as significant contributors to the Nuh clashes. These groups, operational on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram, boast substantial followings comprising thousands of members from the Mewat region in Haryana and Rajasthan. These groups were actively disseminating messages of animosity through daily broadcasts in the lead up to the Nuh violence.

Rohingya involvement in Nuh violence

On August 9, the Haryana police apprehended two Rohingya Muslims identified as Saifullah and Mehboob, for their alleged role in a violent assault on members of Hindu organisations who were partaking in a religious procession at Khedla Chowk in Nuh on 31st July 2023. During their interrogation, Saifullah and Mehboob, who were implicated in the unrest at Khedla Chowk, admitted to their entry into Assam from Myanmar along with a group of fellow migrants. They acknowledged acquiring Aadhaar cards and additional documentation to establish residency in the region.

According to reports, there are approximately two thousand Rohingyas currently residing in Nuh, and a large number of them possess UN-issued refugee cards. They have once again attracted attention due to their involvement in the recent violence that occurred in Nuh on July 31. The police have registered more than 20 cases and arrested around 25 Rohingya refugees.

On July 31, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

