A day after former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha held a press conference and shared some specifics from the ‘Red Diary’ that allegedly contains details of CM Ashok Gehlot’s illegal financial transactions, Rajasthan police arrived at the sacked minister’s house to investigate an alleged POCSO Act case against him. However, Rajendra Gudha was not present at his residence at that time.

Although the police said that they had come to question Rajendra Gudha in connection with the said POCSO case, they did not share any specifics of the case against the sacked minister.

The timing of police action raises questions as Rajendra Gudha, a former minister in Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet has been vocal against his own government on various issues like the safety of women and corruption.

Rajendra Gudha held a press conference on Wednesday, August 2nd, where he read three pages from a red diary and disclosed details to the media about CM Gehlot, his and his accomplices’ alleged corrupt dealings. He said that these pages make evident the financial transactions and corruption-related information of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). These allegedly authentic papers contain an alleged conversation between the Chairman of the Tourism Development Corporation Dharmendra Rathore and OSD Saubhag Singh of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The “Red Diary” controversy started on July 24 when Gudha, an MLA from the Udaipurwati assembly constituency, waved it in the house following his ouster as a state minister for criticising the state government’s failures in protecting women. He carried the diary and approached the assembly speaker. He was expelled from the House for the duration of the entire session after the incident.

Speaking in the assembly, Gudha had said that it should be accepted that the state government “failed” in women’s safety.

“It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women’s safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan,” Gudha said.