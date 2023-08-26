On Friday (25 August), the Enforcement Directorate submitted before the Supreme Court that AAP leader and Former Delhi cabinet Minister Satyendra Jain wants a “swimming pool” in jail. The central probing agency made this remark while opposing the extension of interim medical bail given to the AAP leader.

The incident unfolded when a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh were hearing arguments on the extension of the AAP leader’s interim bail. The bench was presented with a medical condition report indicating that Jain is currently in the process of recovering from his spinal operation, which took place on July 21st. The report recommends a course of action that includes physiotherapy, aquatic exercises, and certain limitations on his body movements.

During the proceedings, Satyendra Jain’s counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged the apex court to extend the AAP leader’s interim bail citing medical advice. Singhvi argued that his client Satyendra Jain is going through “some important rehabilitation” after a crucial spinal operation.

Opposing the extension of his interim bail, ED contended that medical advice is not sufficient to extend his interim bail. Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju insisted that Jain’s independent examinations should be conducted by AIIMS.

ASG Raju asserted that if required, they could take Jain to a swimming pool for physiotherapy.

He said, “Let him surrender today. We are willing to provide him with physiotherapy. And for aquatic exercises, if he needs a swimming pool, we can even take him there. Nothing in the medical report shown by him warrants an extension of bail even by a day. Ask him to surrender. He should be treated as any ordinary petitioner.”

To which the court replied, “What to do? If he does physiotherapy, you’ll take photos and publish them.”

Subsequently, the bench extended the medical interim bail granted to Satyendar Jain till the 1st of September. On that day, his plea for regular bail will also be listed.

In his plea, AAP leader Satyendra Jain had challenged the Delhi High Court’s order dated 6 April in which it refused to grant him bail. The High Court observed that it did not find any illegality in the trial court order rejecting his bail.

Notably, ED arrested Former AAP Minister Jain in May 2022 in a money laundering case. He was granted a six-week interim bail on the 26th of May which was to last on 11 July. This was the first reprieve after he spent over a year in jail. He got relief to take treatment in a private hospital of his choice. Later, the interim bail was extended by the Court considering his medical condition.

Following the investigation, last year ED attached assets worth ₹4.81 crore belonging to companies that are allegedly linked to him.

The investigation by the ED started because of a case that was filed against Jain in 2017 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He has been on bail in the CBI case.