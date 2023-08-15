Neighbourhood bhabhi who called Sachin ‘Lappu, Jhingur’ gets legal notice by Seema Haider, says, ‘I get called Lappi too, have not insulted anyone’ in defence

Following the insanely viral meme of Sachin’s neighbour, Mithilesh Bhati, calling him “lappu” and “jhingur”, Seema Haider’s lawyer has issued a warning about filing a defamation case against her. Seema’s lawyer, AP Singh has claimed that Mithilesh Bhati would receive a response from every husband in the country for passing “disrespectful” comments on Sachin Meena.

Singh emphasised that her remarks were an insult to every husband. He asserted that in a diverse country like India, nobody should pass insulting comments on someone based on their skin colour or their physical appearance. He hinted that the legal counsel of Seema Haider is considering taking legal action against Mithilesh Bhati, Sachin’s neighbour.

Singh said, “In a diverse country like ours, insults based on skin colour and physical attributes will not be tolerated. We are planning to take legal action against the woman.”

Following the latest development, Mithilesh Bhati tried to clarify her remarks and claimed that she had no intentions to hurt the sentiment or insult anyone. In her defence, she pointed out that these words are used in common parlance but such words are not meant to hurt or insult anyone.

She said, “I got angry, and those words slipped from my mouth. Such language is commonly used here in our colloquial conversations. People call me ‘lappi’ but that doesn’t mean I will become ‘lappi’. I have not insulted anyone.”

During the Seema Haider and Sachin Meena fiasco, several media personnel had asked their neighbours about their opinion over the so-called cross-border love story that was purportedly initiated through the online game PUB-G. In those media interactions, one of the women neighbours of Sachin, Mithilesh Bhati expressed her displeasure over the entire story.

She demanded that stern action should be taken against the Pakistani citizen, Seema Haider who illegally crossed into India. Casting aspersions over the ‘love story’, she further argued that it is impossible that a girl would fabricate so many documents and muster enough resources to meet her purported lover, Sachin.

Going ahead, she contrasted the traits of the said couple and argued that on one hand, Seema is seemingly calling the shots and is shrewd while Sachin is just a prop in this whole story. She described him as ‘Jhingur sa Sachin’ and ‘Lappu sa Sachin’.

Following the coinage of those phrases, Bhati became the talk of the town and became the centre of a meme storm, but now she seems to be in legal trouble for those same remarks that initially gave her fame, underscoring the flaws of “tryst with social media”.