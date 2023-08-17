Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has landed in fresh trouble yet again. In an exclusive report, Times Now Navbharat has released an audio clip claiming that it contains a conversation allegedly between AAP Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan and gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. In the report titled “Operation PAAP”, it is claimed that Balyan and Sangwan are allegedly talking about the extortion of two businessmen in the audio.

It has been alleged that the AAP MLA used to provide the gangster with the number of the businessmen in order to extort money from them which was then divided between Balyan and Sangwan. The extortion money was allegedly divided into 70-30 shares. Times Now Navbharat has claimed to have accessed the audio clip which includes a conversation between the Uttam Nagar MLA and the gangster.

One of the two persons (Person A) can be heard saying, “Hello Hello…yes brother first turn off the loudspeaker, can’t hear clearly.” Another person (Person B) responds, “Loudspeaker is off.” And then both individuals purportedly talk about extortion.

Person B: kis par (inaudible) karna hai yeh bata (who is the target?)

Person A: Meri nazar mein ek toh kya Guru Charan Builder aur ek Puran Store hai aap karwa do toh main kar dun phone (See I have in my mind one Guru Charan builder and one Puran Store. You get it done then I will make the call)

In another audio reportedly accessed by Times Now Navbharat, gangster Kapil Sangwan has accepted that he extorted money with the help of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan. Sangwan alias Nandu can be heard in the purported audio clip saying that Naresh Balyan used to give him numbers for extortion and then the amount would get divided between the two. “MLA Naresh Balyan had given me the numbers of Guru Charan and Puran Store. He had said that first Guru Charan builder’s matter will get resolved and then will call Puran Store. He (Balyan) had provided the photo and office address as to what time he (victim) arrives and leaves,” Sangwan allegedly said in the audio released by Times Now Navbharat.

Kapil Sangwan is a gangster who is accused of murdering BJP leader Surendra Matiyala and is also reportedly close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is a declared fugitive and operates his gang in India from UK. A red corner notice has also been issued against Sangwan by Interpol.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has said that he will pursue legal action against channels running such reports. “Some comedy channels are running anything for entertainment, Such channels should be ready for legal action,” Balyan tweeted.

Interestingly, a month ago, a report claimed that Balyan was being threatened by Sangwan from London with the latter asking Balyan to work for him. Balyan was reportedly contacted by Sangwan over WhatsApp call from international numbers. Sangwan reportedly told Balyan that the builders, and property dealers he extorts money from, he should take money from them and hand it over to his associates.

Meanwhile the BJP took to the streets today in protest against the Kejriwal government over the charges levelled against his MLA. The protests were led by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva.

The fresh controversy comes just months after in May Times Now Navbharat in its expose titled Operation Sheesh Mahal detailed the splurge worth crores by Kejriwal on the renovation of his bungalow.