On Sunday 27th August 2023, the Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray held a rally in Hingoli in Maharashtra where he addressed his party workers. During his speech, Uddhav Thackeray made several controversial remarks that echoed the claims of jihadis and Islamists.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the Pulwama terrorist attack was done by BJP. He cited Jammu and Kashmir’s former lieutenant governor Satyapal Malik and TMC MP Mahua Moitra while making this statement.

Uddhav Thackeray’s speech at Hingoli

Uddhav Thackeray continued, “Mahua Moitra is an MP from Bengal. Satyapal Malik is the former lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He had also been a close aide of Modi in the past. So this is not my opinion. This is told by both of them. They have openly said that these people (BJP) conspired with Pulwama to win the elections in 2019. So they can descend this much low to gain power.”

Uddhav Thackeray added, “Another possibility is being spoken about and all the Hindus in the country should pay close attention to it. Now it has been exposed that the attack by Pakistan was a false thing. They may also promise a house on the moon. What more can be done then? It is more dangerous. Look at the Ram Mandir being built in which they have played no role. I say no role because, they did not demolish Babri mosque, they did not give an order of building the Ram Mandir – it was given by the court, and money was given by the people and the government exchequer. But they will hold a program of inaugurating the Ram Mandir on 1st January 2024. At that time, as told by Satyapal Malik and Mahua Moitra, they will call thousands and lakhs of Hindus to Ayodhya from all over the country. They will bring them to Ayodhya by bus and train. And when after the program, these trains and buses will go back to their respective places, they will orchestrate attacks on these buses and trains while they pass from the Muslim settlements so that riots can be initiated throughout the country. This is not my opinion. It is the opinion of these two leaders. I am just telling it to you.”

The former Maharashtra CM further said, “In the campaigning of the upcoming general elections, PM Modi may promise you that he will give you a house on the moon. This is how they (BJP) politicise the success of Chandrayaan. You also know that it is not possible to make a house there but you will think of it at least for a moment. You will wonder what if you get this house on the moon. In reality, you will not get anything on the moon, but you will have to mortgage the house you own now. This is the first possibility. And there is also another thing which is very important.”

It is notable that on February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to Srinagar via National Highway 44 came under a suicide bombing attack.

A 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist from Kakapora in Jammu and Kashmir, rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying the CRPF personnel. 40 of our jawans were martyred.

While India was still mourning the attack, a video of Adil went viral on social media. Recorded prior to the suicide bombing, it gave out a clear message that the Pulwama attack was not just limited to the Indian State but was also an act of vengeance against the Hindu majority.

In the video, the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist dehumanised the Hindu community as ‘Hindustan ka Napak mushrikon‘ (impure idol worshippers of India) and ‘Gae ka Peshab Peene Walon’ (cow piss drinkers).

It has been 4 years since that incident and Adil Ahmad Dar’s video resulted in serving more than one purpose. Besides striking terror in Hindus, it gave new ammunition to the Indian liberals to abuse, belittle and dehumanise the community. Uddhav Thackeray has been among these liberals for a long time now.

In October 2020, former Hindutva icon Uddhav Thackeray hit a new low after he attacked the BJP with crass, Hinduphobic references to Gaumutra (cow urine) and gobar (cow dung). The Shiv Sena supremo made derogatory remarks while addressing the annual Shiv Sena Dusshera Mela.

“Those who cast aspersions on our government, themselves have their mouths filled with cow-dung and Gaumutra. They have been trying to sling cow dung at us, in a desperate hope that it will stick but it did not because we are clean. It is them whose mouth and clothes reek of Gaumutra and cow-dung,” Uddhav Thackeray was heard saying. Now, by insinuating that the Pulwama terror attack was conspired by the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray has again shown that he is not against those who disrespect Hindu sentiments.