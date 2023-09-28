On Wednesday, September 27, in the midst of severe traffic congestion in Bengaluru, a man dialled Dominos, and the next thing one knew, two delivery boys from the pizza shop arrived at the car within 30 minutes to bring hot pizzas to its customer. The video of the incident went viral on X, formally Twitter after the happy customer himself posted a video of his unique experience.

“When we decided to order from @dominos during the Bangalore choke. They were kind enough to track our live location (a few metres away from our random location added in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam,” X user @rishivaths wrote along with hashtags #Bengaluru #bengalurutraffic #bangaloretraffic. He posted a 0.30 seconds clip where the two delivery boys from Dominos were seen delivering pizzas to him on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area of the city.

When we decided to order from @dominos during the Bangalore choke. They were kind enough to track our live location (a few metres away from our random location added in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam. #Bengaluru #bengalurutraffic #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/stnFDh2cHz — Rishivaths (@rishivaths) September 27, 2023

While several Netizens praised the delivery boys who cleverly tracked the customer’s live location and delivered the pizzas on time even in the traffic chaos, several others criticised the traffic situation in the capital city of Karnataka.

Several social media users, who were stuck in the traffic jam on the ORR on Wednesday, took to X to share their horrifying experiences.

Enduring a 5-hour drive for just 15KM on ORR is incredibly frustrating.



The traffic situation in Bengaluru has deteriorated much beyond the pre-COVID gridlock.



Is the government interested in looking beyond guarantee schemes?#BengaluruTraffic #TrafficNightmare pic.twitter.com/G9CEcEjWvJ — Girish Alva (@girishalva) September 27, 2023

While Bengaluru is known for its crazy traffic congestion, the situation in the city was exceptional on Wednesday, September 25, with the city’s tech corridor ‘Outer Ring Road (ORR)’ experiencing an unprecedented traffic jam. Commuters, including children in school buses, travelling through areas like Marathahalli, Bellandur, Sarjapur, Varthur, Whitefield and Iblur, took almost double the usual time to reach their destinations.

Traffic gridlock on ORR in Bengaluru (Source: X)

Traffic gridlock on ORR in Bengaluru (Source: Moneycontrol)

The Mahadevapura task force, which gives regular updates on roads and traffic management in the city, also shared a picture of a massive traffic jam on the Outer Ring Road.

Traffic congestion heat map today as compared to a typical Wednesday



Bengaluru Traffic Police on the ground to manage the situation even now pic.twitter.com/Z9pzf8kf1d — Mahadevapura Task Force-Mobility (@MTF_Mobility) September 27, 2023

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth, who personally monitored the situation at the ORR, said that the stretch from Marathahalli to Silk Board Junction usually sees 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh vehicles on Wednesdays. That number shot up to 3.59 lakh as of 7.30 p.m. on September 25.

JCP Anucheth gave a few of the main reasons for the traffic gridlock Bengaluru experienced on Wednesday, namely the bandh declared on Tuesday over the Cauvery River water row, Ganesh Visarjan, and Comedian Trevor Noah’s show that was cancelled later.

According to Anucheth, because of Tuesday’s bandh, a lot of employees have come back to work and tried to exit at the same time. The upcoming long weekend only added to the problem. “Lots of people are leaving Bengaluru,” he added.

Bengaluru Bandh: Pro-Kannada outfits and farmers protest against govt for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

On Tuesday, September 26, farmers and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) decision to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. Bus services from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka were affected due to the bandh in Bengaluru. Several buses from Tamil Nadu were stopped at Zuzuvadi in the state’s Krishnagiri district.

While the city’s schools and universities had announced a holiday, some industry and trade organisations, as well as a number of hotels, had also stated that they would remain closed. The Namma Metro services continue as usual. Section 144 was also imposed in the city.

The police detained some of the pro-Kannada protesters, including the BJP leaders after the protesters surrounded the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.