On Friday (22 September), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed an updated Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and several other bilateral agreements with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the latter’s working visit to Canada.

Taking to X, Trudeau claimed that the modernised FTA with war-torn Ukraine would give more access to Canadian businesses that would be engaged in the economic recovery of Ukraine.

He said, “We’ve just signed the modernised Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement. This deal supports long-term security, stability, and economic development in Ukraine – and helps ensure high-quality market access for Canadian businesses participating in Ukraine’s economic recovery.”

According to the official website of Ukraine’s President, the FTA will facilitate the creation of a new favourable climate for economic relations between the two countries. It will also help in the development of trade in goods and services, investment, and the formation of a developed competitive market economy in line with national priorities.

It will also lead to the development of its key industries, the implementation of systemic reforms, and the improvement of the overall well-being of the population.

Zelenskyy who visited the US earlier this week to address the UN General Assembly in Washington, landed in Ottawa, Canada’s Capital on Friday where he addressed the Canadian Parliament.

Zelenskyy thanked Canada for its assistance in the war against Russia, stating that Ottawa’s aid had helped save thousands of lives. He said, “Canada is one of our biggest donors, that’s very important”.

He added that he was very grateful to Canada for “the decision to join F-16 pilot training” of Ukrainian soldiers.

Notably, he made this remark in the backdrop of an announcement made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier in the day on Friday where he said that Canada “will direct instructors to train Ukrainian pilots and service personnel on the F-16s.”

Regarding several other agreements and bilateral issues, Trudeau said that Canada and Ukraine have agreed to establish a working group with G7 partners to study the seizure and forfeiture of Russian assets, including from the Russian Central Bank.

Further, Canada has pledged to stand with Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia and give 650 million Canadian dollars in new military assistance over the next three years. It will also provide Ukraine with 50 armoured vehicles, 35 drones with high-resolution cameras, light vehicles, and ammunition as part of the intended support package.

He added that Canada also plans to contribute funds for Ukraine’s national war memorial and money to increase the availability of mental health support at the appropriate time.

Interestingly, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently in the dock in his own country for starting an unwarranted diplomatic war with the world’s fifth-largest economy, India, and halting the FTA negotiations indefinitely. Even before Trudeau had accused New Delhi of murdering Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, the Canadian government had halted the trade negotiation with India due to disagreements on “certain issues”.

Canada also cancelled a trade mission to India scheduled for October, and the sources had said that objections over “certain political developments” in Canada were the reason for the pause in the negotiations. It has now been confirmed that Canada cancelled the trade mission because India objected to growing Khalistani activities in Canada.