An Army Rashtriya Rifles unit Commanding Officer Colonel Manpreet Singh, a Company Commander Major Aashish Dhonchak and a Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Muzamil Bhat along with one soldier were killed in action on 13 September in the higher reaches of Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Unfortunately, another soldier continues to be missing.

Notably, Colonel Manpreet, who was in his forties, was offered a peace posting upon his promotion two years ago in 2021. However, the late officer refused and volunteered to serve as its commander. The battalion is renowned for its contribution to neutralising terrorists, including Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, who was eliminated on 8 July 2016.

He responded, “No Sir, I would like to be posted in my 19 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and be with my own men,” as he politely declined the opportunity to be away from the conflict areas. He always preferred to take the initiative and usually cited the need to “ensure the safety of everyone under my command” as his justification.

He was a sports enthusiast who consistently supported the development of youngsters and encouraged them to participate in sports. Volleyball events and women’s “Chinar Cricket tournaments” were often held at Larkipora, where the formation’s headquarters were situated.

Many local sports fans expressed their shock that the officer had passed away. Several voiced that he had always been there for young people and had inspired them to create a well-rounded society. Female cricketer Rubbiya Sayeed conveyed, “He believed that sports played an important role in building a society. There were many drug addicts whom he sent for rehabilitation.”

Colonel Manpreet Singh was a combat veteran and received the Sena Medal while posted as second-in-command of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles which is assigned with maintaining security in South Anantnag, Kokernag and Verinag Achabal, including its higher reaches which have historically been heavily plagued with terrorists, particularly of the foreign origin.

He is survived by his wife Jagmeet Kaur, a six-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter. She is an economics lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School, Madana, in Morni Hills, Panchkula. He seemed to be preoccupied and told her, “I am heading into an operation now,” when she made a routine phone call to her spouse before the fateful operation.

The 34-year-old Major Aashish Dhonchak who narrowly escaped death just one month ago, is remembered as a zealous commander who used to get down to the details of every operation. On August 10, terrorists launched a grenade, injuring three persons, including a soldier, while the officer and his crew were conducting a cordon and search operation in the Kokernag neighbourhood of Athlan Gadole.

One of the officers who knew the braveheart recounted, “This time he ran out of luck.” He left behind his wife and two-year-old daughter. His mortal remains were solemnly carried to his hometown of Binjhol in Panipat, Haryana while the colonel’s remains were respectfully brought to his residence in Mohali, Punjab.

DSP Humayun Muzamil Bhat (34) who was a second-generation cop and son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, retired Inspector General of the J&K Police was laid to rest on 14 September. He was described as someone who “always led from the front,” by his colleagues and friends. He was married last year and is survived by his wife Fatima and one-month-old daughter.