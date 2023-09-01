The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has trained around 450 personnel as drivers and Personal Security Officers (PSOs) for escorting the Heads of the States during G20, an official said on Wednesday.

Around 60 personnel among drivers have been specially trained for the left-hand drive bullet-proof vehicles for G20.

“CRPF personnel will be driving left-hand driven BMW, Audi, Hyundai Genesis and Mercedes. Around 45 bullet-proof cars have been brought from foreign countries for VIP protection,” a senior CRPF officer said.

A PSO armed with a sophisticated weapon and driver will be in coat pants.

“We have pooled these drivers from Special Protection Group (SPG) and NSG as they are already trained in VIP protection. Closed Protection Team (CPT), including drivers, are performing rehearsal after one month of training,” the officer said.

“We have provided training to more than 900 personnel of CRPF including 400 in anti sabotage team and around 450 in CPT. They will be deployed in the movement of VVIPs at the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. At least 48 anti-sabotage teams with dog squad of CRPF will be conducting checking of hotels and venues, ” the officer added.

Another CAPF official informed that the Border Security Force will be taking care of providing contingency motor cade. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will provide security to spouses of guests and ministers who will be travelling with the Heads of the States.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)