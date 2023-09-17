Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned seventy-three on September 17, and around 1,000 auto drivers in Surat, Gujarat, have offered discounts to their clients to mark the occasion. Surat West MLA Purnesh Modi shared the news and expressed appreciation for the auto-rickshaw drivers for their kind gesture.

1,000 auto-rickshaw drivers are providing a 30% discount while 73 others have made the decision to go the extra mile by giving a 100% discount and providing their passengers free rides today.

Purnesh Modi stated, “1,000 auto-rickshaw drivers have announced a 30 percent discount on PM Modi’s birthday. I would like to thank 73 auto-rickshaw drivers who are offering a 100 percent discount on the 73rd birthday of PM Modi.”

Bharatiya Janta Party leaders and workers have also planned celebrations at various places. The party is set to launch a two-week campaign named ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ during which members would participate in charitable initiatives like blood donation drives, clean-up campaigns and health clinics.

A BJP member in Pune displayed the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with grains and millet on 16 September. Ganesh Khare and his colleagues spent 18 hours completing the 10-foot x 18-foot portrait. The artwork was produced using about 60 kg of grains including wheat, lentils, and millet (Jawar, Raagi).

PM Modi’s portrait made by BJP supporter with grains & millets on occasion of his birthday.#HappyBirthdayModiJi #HappyBdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/CPjyoq3Tfv — Deepanshu Singh (@isinghDeepanshu) September 16, 2023

Furthermore, celebrations took place on 16 September at Ahmedabad’s famous Akshar River Cruise restaurant. The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation, Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Akshar Travels collaborated to develop the floating restaurant named Akshar River Cruise. Its owner Manish Sharma remarked, “The River Cruise restaurant was the dream project of PM Modi. This is the only River Cruise restaurant in the country.”

On his birthday, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), also known as ‘Yashobhoomi,’ in New Delhi’s Dwarka. The Delhi Airport Metro Express Line extension which runs from Dwarka Sector 21 to the recently built metro station at Dwarka Sector 25, would also be dedicated to the country by PM Modi.

The PM would also launch his government’s ambitious ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme on his birthday which aims to support traditional craftspeople, artisans, and other professionals engaged in traditional skills.

Prime Minister Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in the town of Vadnagar in the Mehsana district of north Gujarat. He was appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat and elected to the legislative assembly in 2001 and held the position till 2014 when he was elected as the prime minister of the country for the first time.