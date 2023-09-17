Sunday, September 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi's Birthday: Auto drivers in Surat to extend special discounts to passengers on the...
News Reports
Updated:

PM Modi’s Birthday: Auto drivers in Surat to extend special discounts to passengers on the occasion

1,000 auto-rickshaw drivers are providing a 30% discount while 73 others have made the decision to go the extra mile by giving a 100% discount and providing their passengers free rides today.

OpIndia Staff
Customers receive discounts from about 1,000 auto drivers.
Customers will get discounts from around 1,000 auto drivers. (Source: ANI)
10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned seventy-three on September 17, and around 1,000 auto drivers in Surat, Gujarat, have offered discounts to their clients to mark the occasion. Surat West MLA Purnesh Modi shared the news and expressed appreciation for the auto-rickshaw drivers for their kind gesture.

1,000 auto-rickshaw drivers are providing a 30% discount while 73 others have made the decision to go the extra mile by giving a 100% discount and providing their passengers free rides today.

Purnesh Modi stated, “1,000 auto-rickshaw drivers have announced a 30 percent discount on PM Modi’s birthday. I would like to thank 73 auto-rickshaw drivers who are offering a 100 percent discount on the 73rd birthday of PM Modi.”

Bharatiya Janta Party leaders and workers have also planned celebrations at various places. The party is set to launch a two-week campaign named ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ during which members would participate in charitable initiatives like blood donation drives, clean-up campaigns and health clinics.

A BJP member in Pune displayed the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with grains and millet on 16 September. Ganesh Khare and his colleagues spent 18 hours completing the 10-foot x 18-foot portrait. The artwork was produced using about 60 kg of grains including wheat, lentils, and millet (Jawar, Raagi).

Furthermore, celebrations took place on 16 September at Ahmedabad’s famous Akshar River Cruise restaurant. The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation, Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Akshar Travels collaborated to develop the floating restaurant named Akshar River Cruise. Its owner Manish Sharma remarked, “The River Cruise restaurant was the dream project of PM Modi. This is the only River Cruise restaurant in the country.”

On his birthday, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), also known as ‘Yashobhoomi,’ in New Delhi’s Dwarka. The Delhi Airport Metro Express Line extension which runs from Dwarka Sector 21 to the recently built metro station at Dwarka Sector 25, would also be dedicated to the country by PM Modi.

The PM would also launch his government’s ambitious ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme on his birthday which aims to support traditional craftspeople, artisans, and other professionals engaged in traditional skills.

Prime Minister Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in the town of Vadnagar in the Mehsana district of north Gujarat. He was appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat and elected to the legislative assembly in 2001 and held the position till 2014 when he was elected as the prime minister of the country for the first time.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Skill upgradation, ₹15000 work kit incentive, credit support of ₹3 lakhs and more: Here is everything you need to know about PM Vishwakarma scheme

OpIndia Staff -

Comedian and actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault, one victim says she was 16 at the time of abuse

OpIndia Staff -

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to skip flag-hoisting ceremony at the new Parliament building

ANI -

Maharashtra: BJYM members remove posters for upcoming event of Canada-based singer Shubh, says no place for Khalistanis in the state

OpIndia Staff -

Hasan Minhaj confesses he fabricated stories of racial discrimination after New Yorker exposes his lies, defends saying ‘emotional truth more important than fact’

OpIndia Staff -

No discussion held on ‘Eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ controversy at CWC meeting: Congress leader P Chidambaram

ANI -

‘To save thousands of British jobs’: UK PM Rishi Sunak after Tata Steel and UK govt announce mega £1.25 billion investment deal

OpIndia Staff -

Men from ‘samuday vishesh’ follow schoolgirl on bike and pull her dupatta, girl dies after another bike hits her cycle: Video from UP goes...

OpIndia Staff -

Balkanisation of South India, support to BBC, Hindenburg and OCCRP, lies about Godhra, CAA and Article 370: Arundhati Roy resorts to anti-India propaganda

Dibakar Dutta -

“I follow Jesus but am not a religious Christian”, old tweets of Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa go viral, netizens accuse her of being ‘crypto-Christian’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,423FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com