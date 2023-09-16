On September 17, 2023, at 11 AM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named ‘Yashobhoomi,’ in Dwarka, New Delhi. Additionally, he will unveil the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 to a new station, ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.’ This initiative aligns with the Prime Minister‘s vision of establishing world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences, and exhibitions in the country, further enhancing India’s capabilities in this regard.

According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau, covering an extensive project area exceeding 8.9 lakh square meters, with a total built-up area surpassing 1.8 lakh square meters, ‘Yashobhoomi’ ranks among the globe’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) venues. This remarkable facility, developed at an approximate cost of Rs. 5400 crore, features an impressive Convention Centre, numerous exhibition halls, and various other state-of-the-art facilities.

Spanning over 73 thousand square meters, the Convention Center houses 15 convention rooms, including the Main Auditorium, the Grand Ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms, accommodating up to 11,000 delegates. Notably, it features the nation’s most extensive LED media facade. The Plenary Hall within the Convention Center boasts seating for approximately 6,000 attendees.

The auditorium is equipped with an innovative automated seating system, offering flexibility for flat or tiered seating configurations. It features wooden floors and acoustic wall panels to deliver a world-class visitor experience. The Grand Ballroom, featuring a distinctive petal ceiling, can accommodate approximately 2,500 guests, and it includes an extended open area for up to 500 attendees. Additionally, the facility offers 13 meeting rooms distributed across eight floors, designed to accommodate meetings of varying scales.

‘Yashobhoomi’ also boasts one of the world’s most expansive exhibition halls, spanning over 1.07 lakh square meters. These exhibition halls will be employed for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, and they are seamlessly connected to a grand foyer space. This foyer features a distinctive copper ceiling designed to filter light through skylights, creating an inviting ambience. Within the foyer, visitors will find various support facilities, including media rooms, VVIP lounges, cloak facilities, a visitor information centre, ticketing services, and more.

The architectural design of ‘Yashobhoomi’ ensures a seamless transition between its public circulation areas and the convention centre’s outdoor spaces. Drawing inspiration from Indian culture, these areas feature terrazzo floors adorned with brass inlays mirroring rangoli patterns, suspended sound-absorbent metal cylinders, and illuminated patterned walls, creating a harmonious and culturally inspired environment.

‘Yashobhoomi’ convention centre also underscores the dedication of its designers to sustainability with cutting-edge features, including a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system enabling 100% wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting provisions, and a Platinum certification from CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its campus. The facility prioritizes visitor safety with advanced security measures. Additionally, the underground car parking, accommodating over 3,000 vehicles, offers more than 100 electric charging points.

The ‘Yashobhoomi’ Convention Centre will be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25′ metro station. This station will feature three subways: one spanning 735 meters to link the station with the exhibition halls, convention centre, and Central Arena; another connecting entry and exit points across Dwarka Expressway; and a third tunnel connecting the Metro station to the future Exhibition halls’ foyer at ‘Yashobhoomi.’ Additionally, Delhi Metro will enhance the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr, resulting in reduced travel time. The total journey from ‘New Delhi’ to ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ will be approximately 21 minutes.