In a shocking incident, a 7th-grade student was severely beaten and abused by the headmistress of Allikalli Village Primary School in KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) Taluk in Karnataka for worshipping Lord Ganesh. Bhavyashree’s left hand was fractured as a result of the severity of the punishment.

The accused, Hemalatha was suspended on 20 September after the girl’s family members lodged a complaint with the block education officer. Hemlatha was also directed to take care of the medical expenses of the student.

The action was taken on the directive of Kolar Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Krishna Murthy. She was ordered to cover the student’s medical expenses. Furthermore, villagers have also spoken up in opposition to the teacher’s behaviour.

According to the police, the perpetrator punished the minor for worshipping a Ganesh statue in school last week. The headmistress assaulted the student with such force that he suffered a fracture on her left hand.

The BEO, Munivenkataramachari, visited the injured student and submitted a report against the government teacher.

In a separate instance, a school teacher and a principal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district were recently booked by the police for thrashing a Class 10th student for writing “Jai Shri Ram” on the blackboard. The student suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The occurrence happened at the Government High School in Kathmandu’s Nagri Parole neighbourhood. The principal joined the educator in beating the youngster with a stick and locked him in a room after becoming enraged at seeing the religious expression chalked on the board.

After receiving a complaint from the victim’s parents, the police opened an investigation into the matter under the Juvenile Justice Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The authorities informed that they are looking into the situation and would take the necessary action.