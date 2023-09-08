Minnesota democrat Shivanthi Sathanandan, who vowed to dismantle the police, gets carjacked and attacked, now calls for tougher action on criminals

On Wednesday, September 7, Shivanthi Sathanandan, the second vice chairwoman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) said that was beaten and carjacked in front of her young children. Ironically, Sathanandan who once advocated for the dismantling of the Minneapolis Police Department is now calling for stricter crime laws.

The DFL leader lamented the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday, demanding that the four accused young men be taken into custody and prosecuted. Sharing a picture of her bloodied face, Sathanandan wrote, “Four very young men, all carrying guns, beat me violently down to the ground in front of our kids.”

Sathanandan said that she sustained cuts, and bruises and was left with a broken leg after four young men armed with guns attacked her outside her home while her 4-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son screamed for help. The incident took place on Tuesday at around 7:45 p.m.

An enraged Sathanandan continued that she the accused may have done a similar thing before and that yet they are roaming freely on the streets.

“These men knew what they were doing. I have NO DOUBT they have done this before. Yet they are still on OUR STREETS,” Sathanandan wrote.

While Shivanthi Sathanandan now calls for the prosecution of those who attacked her, she had once vowed to ‘dismantle‘ the Minnesota Police Department accusing them of “systematically failing the black community” and is now suggesting measures to curb crimes in the city.

A 2020 Facebook post by Shivanthi Sathanandan calling for the dismantling of the Minnesota Police Department

“I’m now part of the statistics. I wasn’t silent when I fought these men to save my life and my babies, and I won’t be silent now. We need to get illegal guns off of our streets, catch these young people who are running wild and creating chaos across our city and HOLD THEM IN CUSTODY AND PROSECUTE THEM,” Sathanandan stated in her Wednesday post.

“Look at my face. REMEMBER ME when you are thinking about supporting letting juveniles and young people out of custody to roam our streets instead of HOLDING THEM ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS,” she added.

In a Facebook post in June 2020, however, she praised the Minneapolis School Board’s decision to end the Minnesota Police Department’s contract and wrote, “MPD should have no place in our children’s schools.”

Meanwhile, Minneapolis police confirmed the incident and said that Sathanandan’s car was later found, however, none of the accused have been apprehended.

Interestingly, Sathanandan towards the end of the said Facebook post thanked the “incredible” Minnesota Police Department for helping her during the “terrifying” incident.

“Thank you to the incredible Minneapolis 4th Precinct Officers, Mayor Frey, Chief O’Hara, Paramedics, neighbors, friends and DFL family, who all came to our aide during this terrifying experience. I’m so grateful for this community that wraps us in love,” Sathanandan added.