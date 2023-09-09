On the night of Friday, September 8, 2023, a powerful earthquake struck Morocco, registering 6.8 on the Richter Scale. Tragically, the Interior Ministry of the North African country reported that the earthquake had claimed the lives of at least 600 individuals, with an additional 153 sustaining injuries.

According to media reports, the death toll resulting from the earthquake may rise significantly. According to data from the US Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicentre was situated 71 kilometres southwest of the renowned tourist destination Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 kilometres. The tremors were experienced at around 11:11 PM local time, followed by subsequent aftershocks measuring 4.9 in magnitude in the affected regions.

Reports of damage after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Morocco pic.twitter.com/tQqYsosW8x — BNO News (@BNONews) September 8, 2023

The earthquake’s most severe impact, as reported by the Interior Ministry of Morocco, has been on older settlements located beyond the city limits. Numerous Moroccan citizens have shared videos and photos on social media depicting buildings disintegrating into clouds of dust as a result of the earthquake, with particular devastation witnessed in Marrakesh, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tourists in the area have also shared videos capturing people fleeing and shouting in a bid to safeguard their lives in the aftermath of the quake.

Variations in initial measurements of the earthquake intensity are typical, but both readings would still mark one of Morocco’s most powerful earthquakes in recent years. Earthquakes are infrequent in North Africa, with a notable exception being the 1960 tremor near Agadir, which registered a magnitude of 5.8 and resulted in the tragic loss of thousands of lives.