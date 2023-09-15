In a late-night arrest, the Haryana police picked up Congress leader Mamman Khan from Ferozepur Jhirka in Rajasthan on Thursday, September 14. He has been arrested on charges related to his alleged involvement in planning the Nuh violence.

As Mamman Khan is scheduled to appear in the Nuh district court later in the day today (Friday, September 15), the Haryana police have imposed Section 144 in the district and tightened the security outside the court.

Security heightened outside Nuh District Court, where Mamman Khan will be produced today.

Several images and videos have surfaced on social media showing how barricades have been installed and considerable force has been deployed outside Nuh District Court.

VIDEO | Security heightened outside district court in Nuh, Haryana where Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested earlier today in a case pertaining to the Nuh violence, will be produced later in the day.

Another video shows how the police deployed in Nuh have set up checkpoints where they are inspecting all vehicles before allowing them to enter the district.

Reports: @AlokReporter

Media reports have quoted sources in district administration as confirming that the Jumma (Friday) namaz would not be allowed in the open in the Nuh district today.

Additionally, the Haryana police have issued an advisory which reads that the internet in the Nuh district will remain suspended from 10 a.m. on 15th September to 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on 16th September. The police said that there is a clear potential for disturbance of public law and order and disruption on account of misuse of internet services by way of the spread of inflammatory messages and rumours through various social media platforms. Therefore, the Haryana police temporarily suspended the internet services in the district under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension Of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Mobile internet was temporarily suspended in Haryana's Nuh District from 1000 hours on 15th September to 2359 hours on 16th September



Mobile internet was temporarily suspended in Haryana's Nuh District from 1000 hours on 15th September to 2359 hours on 16th September

We have imposed Section 144 CrPcin Nuh and we have also requested people to offer Friday prayers at their homes: SP Nuh

Notably, Mamman Khan, who was taken into custody late last night had earlier missed police summons for questioning into the matter twice. The legislator from Ferozepur Jhirka had been identified as one of the accused in an FIR filed in the aftermath of the Nuh violence that broke out on July 31.

The police told the court that they had enough evidence against Mamman Khan and Congress MLA Mamman Khan was made an accused after evaluating the evidence. Mamman Khan claimed he was being falsely implicated in the case, as he was not even present in Nuh on the day the violence broke out.

According to Haryana’s Additional Advocate General, Deepak Sabharwal, there existed call detail records, location tracking via a phone tower, a statement provided by the MLA’s personal security officer, and additional evidence that contradicted Mamman Khan’s assertion.

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.