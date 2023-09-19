Tuesday, September 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsOld Parliament building to be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan': PM Modi
News Reports
Updated:

Old Parliament building to be known as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’: PM Modi

Speaking at an event in the Central Hall attended by MPs from both Houses, PM Modi said every law made in the Parliament, every discussion held and every signal given should encourage the Indian aspiration.

ANI
PM Modi is always on duty, RTI reply said
PM Modi was speaking during the special session of parliament (Image Source - Free Press Journal)
7

With the Parliament shifting from the old building to the new building on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the building, where meetings of the Constituent Assembly were held to frame the Constitution, should be known as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’.

Speaking at an event in the Central Hall attended by MPs from both Houses, PM Modi said every law made in the Parliament, every discussion held and every signal given should encourage the Indian aspiration.

Referring to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Modi made a suggestion for giving a new name to the old parliament building which has seen history being made.    

“I have a suggestion. Now, when we are going to the New Parliament, its (Old Parliament building) dignity should never go down. This should not be left just as the Old Parliament building. So, I urge that if you agree, this should be known as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’,” he said.  

PM Modi called upon political parties to make the right decisions about the country’s future and not think only of political benefits.   
“We have to make the right decisions at the right time for the future. We cannot restrict ourselves to just thinking about the political benefits…Knowledge and innovation are the demands and we should focus on it. After Chandrayaan-3’s success, our youth is inspired by the science and technology sector. We do not have to miss this opportunity,” PM Modi said.

“Now, we have to walk towards being the best in the world in the manufacturing sector. I had said from the Red Fort – Zero Defect, Zero Effect. There should be no defects in our products and the process should not have an effect on the environment. We have to go before the world with this ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’,” he added.

The MPs moved to the new Parliament building after the event ended in the central hall.  The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be held in the new building on Tuesday.    

 “Today, we are going to have the beginning of a new future in the new Parliament building. Today, we are going to the new building with the determination to fulfil the resolve of a developed India,” PM Modi said.

He said the country will need to work on a larger canvas to achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation. “In the 25 years of Amrit Kaal, India will have to work on a larger canvas. The time for us to get caught up in smaller issues is over. First of all, we will have to meet the goal of becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat…It is the need of the hour, it is everyone’s duty. Parties do not come in its way. Sirf Dil chahiye, desh ke liye chahiye,” he said.  

“Every law made in the Parliament, every discussion held in the Parliament, and every signal given by the Parliament should encourage the Indian aspiration. This is our responsibility and the expectation of each and every Indian. Whatever reforms are made here, Indian aspiration should be our priority.

“Can anyone ever make a big picture on a small canvas? Just as we cannot make a big picture on a small canvas, in the same way, if we cannot enlarge the canvas of our thinking, we will not be able to paint a picture of a grand India,” he added. PM Modi said India is filled with a new energy and this can change the dreams of crores of people into reality.

“I had said from Red Fort – Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai. If we look at the events one after the other, each one of them bears witness that today, India has reawakened with a new consciousness. India is filled with a new energy. This consciousness and energy can change the dreams of crores of people into resolutions and make those resolutions into a reality.”

The Prime Minister also spoke about the significant laws passed by his government in the past nine years. “Muslim mothers and sisters got justice because of this Parliament, law opposing ‘triple talaq’ was unitedly passed from here. In the last few years, Parliament has also passed laws giving justice to the transgenders. We have unitedly passed laws that will guarantee a bright future for the specially-abled people. It is our privilege that we got the opportunity to abrogate Article 370 from the Parliament,” he said.

Parliament moved to the new building in the Special Session of Parliament which began on Monday. The two Houses discussed 75 years of parliamentary journey on Monday.  The Special Session of Parliament will continue till September 22.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Know who was Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar whose murder Justin Trudeau is blaming on India

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, for whom Trudeau is destroying relations with India, was denied citizenship by Canada’s previous governments multiple times

OpIndia Staff -

As Canadian PM Trudeau openly supports Khalistani terrorists against India, read how his father Pierre Trudeau had shielded Kanishka bombing mastermind Talwinder Parmar

Anurag -

Absolute bat shit, insane behaviour: Canadians lambast Justin Trudeau after he expells top Indian diplomat, accuses Indian agencies of killing Khalistani terrorist Nijjar

OpIndia Staff -

‘Massacre of thousands of Muslims’: While TNM denies Hyderabad genocide of Hindus KTR threatens to move censor board against ‘Razakar’ movie

OpIndia Staff -

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu next? Not killed by ‘Indian agents’, but Pakistan: What some in Intelligence believe might be fallout of Justin Trudeau’s shenanigans

Nupur J Sharma -

India summons Canadian High Commissioner after Justin Trudeau’s diplomatic fiasco, expels Canadian diplomat

OpIndia Staff -

History is written by those who can edit Wikipedia, losers got lot of time: Elon Musk, Israeli PM Netanyahu slam the ‘free encyclopedia’

OpIndia Staff -

DMK Treasurer and MP TR Baalu schools Udhayanidhi Stalin in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, advises him to exercise caution

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Justin Trudeau panders to Khalistani terrorists as he blames India for killing Nijjar, expels diplomat, and puts lives at risk

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,469FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com