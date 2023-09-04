Punjab Police on Sunday launched a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at suspected hideouts of persons linked with Terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

According to a statement from the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the simultaneous raids were conducted from 6 am to 10 am on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, wherein, all the residential and other premises linked with at least 297 close associates of Lakhbir Landa, were thoroughly searched in all the 28 police districts in the state.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said, “All the CPs/SSPs were directed to depute strong police parties led by an Inspector or Sub-Inspector to make this operation successful. Police teams were also asked to round up suspicious persons during the operation.”

He said that as many as 150 parties of Punjab Police, involving at least 1,200 Police Personnel, carried out these raids across the state. The CASO was planned after the questioning of several persons in the recently busted modules backed by Lakhbir Landa, he added.

The Special DGP said, “Several persons have been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being further examined. During the operation, the Police teams conducted thorough searches at the houses and other premises linked with these criminals and also collected the data from Electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examination.”

He said that the Police teams have also checked arms licenses and questioned people about the sourcing of ammunition, besides, gathering travel details of foreign-based family members, bank transactions from abroad, and Western Union and property details for further examination.

Pertinently, such raids help in infusing fear among the anti-social elements, whilst instilling a sense of safety and security among the common people.

