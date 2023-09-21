On Thursday, September 21, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is not afraid to discuss the China-Ladakh border issue in the Lok Sabha. Minister Singh made the strong remarks after Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury repeatedly interrupted Singh’s speech in the Lok Sabha while the minister talked about the success of Chandrayaan 3.

While the minister was discussing various facets of national security including border security, financial security, and food security among others, Chowdhury interrupted and asked if he had the courage to discuss China. Singh initially grinned and stated that he had “Poori himmat” (courage) to do so.

When Chowdhury questioned the defense minister about how much of Indian territory has been “taken over” by China, Minister Singh responded that he is ready to discuss the issue but that it is best not to bring up the past, amid thumping of desks by BJP leaders.

“Poori himmat hai. China pe bhi main charcha karne ke liye taiyaar hun aur seena chauda karke charcha karne ke liye taiyaar hun,” Singh said.

Since the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020, India-China relations have been severely strained. Even though the two sides concluded disengagement from various locations following prolonged diplomatic and military talks, Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a three-year conflict in specific friction points in eastern Ladakh.

It is amusing that a Congress leader is raking up China issue with desperation when his own party has a history of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with China, and losing territory to China due to bad decisions. In 2008, during UPA1, the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Congress party signed an agreement for the sharing of high-level information and collaboration. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also provided the two parties with the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”. Notably, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have served as trustees of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation since 2005, while Sonia Gandhi serves as the foundation’s chairperson.