Bharat’s G20 Presidency has proved to be a stellar success with all G-20 summit participants unanimously accepting the ‘New Delhi Declaration’. Contrary to the reports, India successfully navigated the differences between the Western bloc and Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

After the culmination of the ongoing proceedings under Bharat’s G20 Presidency, the Russian Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude to Bharat for preventing attempts to politicise the G20 and not letting Ukraine issue high-jack the agenda.

I want to express my gratitude to India for preventing attempts to politicise G20: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2023

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov elatedly hailed Bharat’s G20 Presidency as a milestone and claimed that it is a star that would guide everyone in times to come. He also lauded India’s presidency for actively involving countries of the Global South.

He also claimed that it was for the first time in the history of the G20 Summit, that a President of the Summit genuinely consolidated all the members of this important grouping.

Hailing Bharat’s Presidency, he said, “This Summit has been a milestone from the point of view of giving a clear guiding star for us to follow. Another thing that I would like to mention is the active role of the Indian presidency that has genuinely consolidated the G 20 Members probably for the first time in its history. I mean the G 20 countries from the Global South, our BRICS partners – Brazil, India, China, and South Africa have been particularly active.”

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says, "This Summit has been a milestone from the point of view of giving a clear guiding star for us to follow. Another thing that I would like to mention is the active role of the Indian presidency that has… pic.twitter.com/Ym995IQuK2 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

He added that by consolidating the positions of countries from the Global South, Bharat upheld and protected their legitimate interest and didn’t let the Western bloc “Ukrainise” the Summit.

He further stated, “Thanks to these consolidated positions taken by the global south countries to uphold and protect their legitimate interests have caused the West to be unable to Ukrainise the agenda to the detriment of the discussion of the tasks facing developing countries.”

Going ahead, the Russian Minister also praised the New Delhi Declaration. He highlighted that though the declaration has mentioned the Ukraine-Russia war, Bharat has found a healthy solution and struck an equitable balance of interest.

Regarding the Summit declaration, Lavrov said, “I think that a healthy solution has been found in the declaration regarding the need to strive for a clear and equitable balance of interest. It is one of the decent purposes and we are already on track.”

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says "…I think that a healthy solution has been found in the declaration regarding the need to strive for a clear and equitable balance of interest. It is one of the decent purposes and we are already on track. In… pic.twitter.com/hFCLWP2XhW — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

He extended support to upcoming Presidents of the G20 Summit – Brazil 2024 and South Africa 2025. Russian Minister noted that during the closing session, PM Modi announced that he would convene another G20 Summit via video conferencing in late November.

He claimed that the virtual summit would be an opportunity for them to review the implementation of the agreements that were arrived at during the Summit proceedings.

On the issue of climate change, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lambasted the West for not acting true to their words and not clearing financial assistance to fight climate change.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says "…The West also had long ago promised even 100 billion US dollars per year to prepare economists to counter the negative consequences of climate change, but nothing on that has been done. The declaration also… pic.twitter.com/QS1XGRehW7 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

He said, “The West also had long ago promised even 100 billion US dollars per year to prepare economists to counter the negative consequences of climate change, but nothing on that has been done.”