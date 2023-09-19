After the unprecedented success of RRR, acclaimed director-producer SS Rajamouli has announced his most ambitious project, ‘Made in India’. The upcoming feature film will be a biopic on the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke.

Taking to X, the director of several magnum opus, SS Rajamouli asserted that he was emotionally moved when he first heard the script for the biopic. He highlighted that making a biopic is a challenge in itself, but the stakes get higher when one plans to make a biopic on the Father of Indian Cinema.

He said, “When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it. With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA.”

The script of the biopic will revolve around the birth and rise of Indian cinema. It will be directed by National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar. ‘Made In India’ will be Rajamouli’s first project as a presenter while it will mark his son SS Karthikeya’s debut as a film producer. Earlier, he was credited as the line producer of RRR.

As per official information, the biopic will be jointly produced by Varun Gupta and SS Karthikeya under the production banners Max Studios and Showing Business. The film will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. However, the team is yet to finalise the cast of the film.

Who is Dadasaheb Phalke, on whom filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced the biopic

Dadasaheb Phalke’s original name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke and he was born in Trimbak in present-day Maharashtra. He made his directorial debut after learning the skills of filmmaking from Cecil Hepworth in London. He made the first-ever full-length Indian feature film titled Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

In a career spanning over two decades, Dadasaheb Phalke made 95 movies and 27 short films. Over the years, he earned the moniker, ‘Father of Indian Cinema’ and in 1969, the central government paid tribute to the visionary filmmaker by dedicating an award in his name. Notably, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognises the lifetime contributions of artists to Indian cinema.

Another striking thing regarding ‘Made in India’ is that the news first appeared on Deadline, an international news outlet. After the global success of RRR and its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ receiving the Oscar for best original song, SS Rajamouli has set his eyes on the global stage.

SS Rajamouli on his ‘dream project’ Mahabharat

In May this year, SS Rajamouli opened up about his long-held desire to make a movie based on the Indian epic Mahabharat. The director, who has been riding high on the huge successes of his movies, RRR and Baahubali, has previously referred to it as his dream project.

However, now he has disclosed at an event that if given the opportunity to make a film on the classic, he would like to split it into 10 parts in order to truly do justice to it. Furthermore, he emphasised that he wants to make it for himself more than anything else.