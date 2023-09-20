In serious damage to its diplomatic relations with India, the Canadian government on 19 September expelled a top Indian diplomat. This was owing to the Canadian government’s inquiry into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar whom Justin Trudeau deems a “Canadian citizen”. Trudeau’s government, without any evidence whatsoever, suspects the role of the “agents of the Indian government” in Nijjar’s murder. Indian govt also expelled a Canadian diplomat as a retaliatory step.

No sooner did Canada announce that it is looking into the “potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar” than the foreign patrons of the ‘breaking India’ forces began to capitalise on the opportunity.

Justin Trudeau believes that Indian agents killed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada



Khalistani terrorist Nijjar was involved in targeted killings in India. He was shot dead by unidentified men in June



The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) has issued a diktat to the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government against India. In partnership with the World Sikh Organisation of Canada (WSO), the NCCM tabled four demands before the Canadian government, namely, the immediate recalling of Canada’s Ambassador to India, the expulsion of the Indian Ambassador to Canada, formal freeze on trade negotiations between India and Canada, and banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Today, NCCM CEO Stephen Brown joined Mukhbir Singh, Board of Directors, World Sikh Organization of Canada to call for clear actions by our government in response to the alleged assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar by agents of the Government of India,” read the post shared by the NCCM on its official Instagram account.

In a Facebook post, NCCM wrote, “NCCM is calling for the killers of a fellow Canadian to be brought to justice. Along with the powerful calls for diplomatic consequences, an end to intelligence sharing and a public inquiry mentioned by the World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO). We are calling for four additional actions:

1) The immediate recalling of Canada’s Ambassador to India

2) An initiation of the process of expulsion of the Indian Ambassador to Canada, High Commissioner Shri Sanjay Kumar Verma

3) A formal freeze on trade negotiations between India and Canada, including but not limited to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

4) Together with the WSO we today call for the immediate banning of the RSS under the listing provisions in the Criminal Code and the removal of its agents from Canada.

The Muslim and Sikh radical groups essentially called for an end to all diplomatic ties between Canada and India, and an end to intelligence sharing too.”

Notably, the statement by the NCCM was issued shortly after Trudeau’s statement. What’s more shocking is that this so-called advocacy group along with the anti-India WSO issued the statement as part of a larger press conference in the House of Commons, Ottawa. In what capacity was an advocacy group addressing a press conference in the Canadian House of Commons is a pertinent question that raises serious suspicions against the operations of the Trudeau administration.

Screenshot of the media advisory issued by the NCCM on their Instagram account

The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calls itself a “prominent civil liberties and advocacy organization”. It was formerly known as the Canadian Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR.CAN) and is reportedly the Canadian chapter of US-based Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) even though it denies any association on its official website.

Organisations like the NCCM and WSO are two of several such organisations that have been pulling the strings of the Trudeau government which further heeds them and allows them such corrupt power even on administrative levels. The sheer similarity of the language used by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the NCCM and WSO calls for greater scrutiny into their links which enable anti-India voices to incite unrest in India and amongst Indians.