Saturday, September 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: 20 Muslim youths arrested for objectionable comments and obscene gestures during Eid Milad...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: 20 Muslim youths arrested for objectionable comments and obscene gestures during Eid Milad procession near Ambaji temple in Vadodara

On Friday (29 September), clashes broke out between Hindu and Muslim communities during an Eid Milad procession in Vadodara after Muslim youths uttered offensive words that hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus

OpIndia Staff
20 Muslim men arrested for passing objectionable remarks and hurting sentiments of the Hindu community in Vadodara's Padra
20 Muslim men arrested for passing objectionable remarks and hurting sentiments of the Hindu community in Vadodara's Padra (Image Source - Gujarat First/OpIndia Gujarati)
3

On Saturday (30 September), the Vadodara Police arrested 20 individuals for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community while taking out a procession on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi in Padra in Gujarat’s Vadodara, PTI reported citing a police official.

Superintendent of Police (Vadodara Rural) Rohan Anand stated that some members of the procession made obscene gestures and uttered words hurting religious sentiments when it was passing by a temple on Friday night (29 September). He added that following the incident, a group of people from the Hindu community gathered outside Padra police station demanding strict action against the culprits. 

According to the SP, the crowd was dispersed, and based on the complaint of one Ajay Parmar, an FIR was lodged against 13 identified and other unknown accused who were part of the procession.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 294B (obscene acts and songs), 298 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), the SP noted. He added that further investigation into the incident was underway.

According to media reports, on Friday (29 September), clashes broke out between Hindu and Muslim communities during an Eid Milad procession organised in Padra, Vadodara. It is alleged that when the procession reached the Ambaji temple, some Muslim youths from the crowd clashed with Hindu youths and uttered offensive words that hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Following the incident, Hindus reached the police station in large numbers and lodged a complaint.

Notably, the Muslim community was taking out a procession in Padra on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. At around 10 PM, the procession reached the Ambaji temple located in the city where some Hindu youths were distributing prasad in the temple. 

According to the complaint of Hindu organisations, the individuals who were part of the procession engaged in brawls with them. They added that Muslim youths used obscene gestures and verbal abuse at them which vitiated the atmosphere. 

However, when things started to escalate, youths from the Hindu community reached the Padra police station in large numbers and gave a petition demanding strict action against the Muslim youths who were making inciting remarks. Subsequently, the police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd to bring the situation under control.

The police officials have retrieved the CCTV footage and based on its analysis the identity of the accused will be established and further action will be taken.

According to SP Rohan Anand, the presence of some of the youths who were making inciting remarks has already been established at the place of inquiry regarding their whereabouts at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing for the others.

He stated that the preliminary investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the people who were part of the procession and those who were sitting in the temple which hurt the religious sentiments.

It was also alleged that the Muslim youths were carrying swords and sticks in Eid processions. Regarding this, the police noted that this has also come to their attention. They added that if the investigation finds the allegations to be true and the footage is found, then another complaint will be filed regarding the same.

The third incident in the last 48 hours

Apparently, three such incidents have taken place in the last 48 hours. Apart from this incident, stones were pelted on Hindu processions in the remaining two incidences. 

Notably, on Thursday (28 September), during Ganesh Visharan, stones were pelted on Ganesh Yatra in Manjusar of Savli Taluka of Vadodara. Later, on 29 September, a Muslim mob pelted stones on the ‘Shaurya Jagran Yatra’ which was organised by Bajrang Dal in Selamba of Narmada district.

A police complaint has been registered in all three incidents and the district police are currently investigating the matter. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

India Railways to clean Vande Bharat trains in just 14 minutes, to emulate rapid cleaning procedure of Japan’s bullet trains

ANI -

Almost all Armenians comprising 80% of the population leave Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan reclaimed the territory, UN to send mission

ANI -

Myanmar and Bangladesh based terror groups conspiring with militants to exploit ethnic conflicts: NIA arrests one in Manipur in Transnational Conspiracy Case

OpIndia Staff -

Indore: Event manager Sana Khan pressurises Hindu girls to embrace Islam, lures them with tempting offers to marry Muslim guys; arrested

OpIndia Staff -

London: Sikh restaurant owner’s car shot at and vandalised months after he spoke against Khalistanis, had received death and rape threats but no action...

OpIndia Staff -

3 persons from areas outside Scotland disrupted planned interaction with Indian diplomats, bigger incident prevented:  Indian High Commission in London

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: ‘Celebrities’ push and punch each other over umpiring decision during ‘friendly’ Cricket League match: Video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

“Why prayer room for one community? You have got places to worship, go there,” Gauhati HC to petitioner seeking prayer room for Muslims at...

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu police register FIR against Firstpost columnist Abhijit Majumder over opinion piece on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s anti-Hindu remark: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Will be back next year to review the success of the Aspirational Blocks Programme: PM Modi launches week-long ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,807FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com