A case of misuse of social media has emerged in the Vadodara city of Gujarat. The accused, identified as Iqbal Mian, made a false ID in the name of a girl on social media and posted objectionable images of Lord Shri Ram, which went viral.

The accused was in touch with the said girl but was furious after she married someone else. He attacked the girl online with the intention to take revenge.

According to the reports, the girl’s husband came across the objectionable social media post uploaded from the fake ID and filed a police complaint. The post intended to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The police took cognisance of the post and arrested the accused, Iqbal Mian, immediately after the complaint was filed.

As per the complaint filed, the complainant studies in a college in Dabhoi. He recently got married to a girl from Petlad in May this year. The complainant was made aware of the derogatory photos by his sister. She said that some objectionable posts were being uploaded from the Snapchat account created in the name of his wife.

The sister of the complainant sent some screenshots of the account to him proving that a fake ID had been created in the name of his wife. The photos were made viral through the fake ID showing pictures of Lord Rama and a pig and it also contained some objectionable text underneath.

Apart from Snapchat, the accused also happened to create a fake account in the name of the girl on Instagram. The complainant took cognisance of the event and filed a police complaint. PSI AR Mahida of Shinor police station told OpIndia, “The complainant is a resident of Puniyad village in Shinor taluka. The accused created 3 fake accounts on Snapchat and Instagram in the name of the complainant’s wife. The accused made a terrible post on Snapchat using a photo of Lord Shri Ram. In this post, the accused also posted a picture of the complainant’s sister and wife. Further, the number of the complainant’s sister was disclosed and a text was written asking people to contact that number.”

PSI further said, “When the youth filed the complaint, we checked Snapchat and Instagram, and by doing technical analysis we got a mail ID. We checked the email ID and then the number of the accused was found. The accused was then identified as Iqbal Mian Malek, a native of Bakrol village in Kheda. After that, a team was immediately dispatched and the accused was arrested.”

“All these fake accounts and posts made by the accused were also found on his phone. The accused did this out of revenge. His marriage was fixed with the wife of the complainant earlier. The duo were also in touch. But the girl’s marriage later was fixed somewhere else. That’s why he did all this in revenge,” the police added.

The Shinor police have arrested the accused and have assured to take further action.