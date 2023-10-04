Wednesday, October 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLiquor Scam: AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED after 10-hour-long raid at his...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Liquor Scam: AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED after 10-hour-long raid at his Delhi residence

Sanjay Singh was questioned by the central probe agency for over 10 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

OpIndia Staff
AAP's Sanjay Singh misses the deadline to respond to the notice by Committee of Privileges after he misbehaved in Parliament
Arvind Kejriwal with Sanjay Singh
20

In a big development, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh following 10-hour-long raids at his residence in Delhi. The probe agency raided the AAP MP’s house and questioned him in relation to the ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case.

Notably, ED raided Sanjay Singh’s house on the day the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the bail plea of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. A report by Times Now suggested that the ED was conducting raids on multiple locations apart from Sanjay Singh’s residence.

The ED team reached the house of the AAP MP at around 7 AM. Hours after the raids, AAP workers assembled outside Sanjay Singh’s residence sloganeering against the ED and the Centre.

Notably, Sanjay Singh’s name had appeared multiple times in the charge sheet filed by the ED. According to the charge sheet, Dinesh Arora, who has turned approver, had met Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of Singh. In a statement, Arora told ED he met Singh at an event and later came in touch with Sisodia.

ED said, “He (Dinesh Arora) initially met Sanjay Singh through whom he came in contact with Manish Sisodia during a party at his own restaurant, namely Unplugged Courtyard. On request of Sanjay Singh, he spoke with many of the restaurant owners and arranged cheques amounting to Rs 32 lakh (handed over to Sisodia) for collection of party funds for upcoming elections in Delhi.”

ED further noted that Singh helped Arora resolve one of the long-pending issues with the liquor department.

A day before raids on Sanjay Singh, it was reported that a Delhi court allowed the son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s son and a Delhi-based businessman, Dinesh Arora, to become approvers in the ED case linked to an excise policy scam.

Speaking to the media, national spokesperson of AAP Reena Gupta targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the raids and claimed the raids were conducted as Singh raised questions over links between PM Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani.

The Congress also came out in support of Sanjay Singh calling the ED the “Election Department” of the BJP. The BJP meanwhile has sought Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation.

Notably, Sanjay Singh’s close associate Manish Sisodia, who is also behind bars in the liquor scam case, had himself made some startling admissions that affirm his role in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Even as the AAP MP emphatically kept rejected his party’s role in the Delhi Liquor scam, Sisoda reportedly confessed to destroying two mobile phones which were sought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The Hindu’s N Ram, who regularly publishes pro-China paid propaganda, comes out in support of China-funded NewsClick at Rajdeep’s show: Details

Paurush Gupta -
Ram added, “Roy Singham doesn’t receive money from anybody else, he has already made it clear and he doesn’t act at the direction of anyone. He lives in Shanghai and if he chooses to cooperate with the Chinese organisations, that’s his business.”
News Reports

Decoding Rahul Gandhi’s lies on caste-based census: After granting the share of OBCs to Muslims, Congress tries to shift benefits for Dalits to Christians

श्रवण शुक्ल -
Did Congress refrain from releasing the caste census data because they feared losing their vote bank? If not, then why were these figures not disclosed until 2014? The sudden recall of this census by Congress raises political questions.

Maharashtra: Surge in deaths at government hospitals sparks concern, minister acknowledges doctor shortage and mismanagement of funds

Nepal: Stones pelted and ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans raised during Eid procession, administration imposes prohibitory orders

Canada now wants ‘private talks’ with India, after 41 Canadian diplomats were asked to leave Delhi within a week

From KCR’s offer to join NDA to Tribal Uni, a promise made by UPA: Two Telangana visits, explosive revelations by PM Modi will change...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bags gold in Asian Games, Kishore Jena finishes second to bring home the silver

OpIndia Staff -

The Vaccine War: Story of the triumph of India’s scientists over COVID-19 and the Left’s treachery in undermining indigenously made vaccine

Siddhi Somani -

As Rana Ayyub laments the arrest of six ‘journalists’: Here are details of their anti-India activities that the propagandist would not talk about

Shraddha Pandey -

The Hindu’s N Ram, who regularly publishes pro-China paid propaganda, comes out in support of China-funded NewsClick at Rajdeep’s show: Details

Paurush Gupta -

Calcutta HC gives the ahead for VHP and Bajrang Dal’s Shourya Jagran Yatra in West Bengal after state police refused permission

OpIndia Staff -

Ashok Gehlot apologises in the Rajasthan HC for his ‘corruption in judiciary’ remark, claims statements were distorted and misconstrued

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: Congress MLA Mamman Khan granted bail in 2 more Nuh Violence cases, welcomed by hundreds of supporters

OpIndia Staff -

Ahmedabad: Kelorex School temporarily closes, parents confront teacher after Hindu students were made to offer Namaz in the name of cultural program

OpIndia Staff -

‘Why should court get into it?’: Supreme Court rejects Hindu Personal Law Board’s request to declare ‘Ram Setu’ as a national monument

OpIndia Staff -

“Central assessment may be required”: SC to hear petitions filed by Gandhi family & AAP challenging transfer of tax assessment to Central Circle

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
658,528FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com