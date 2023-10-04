Wednesday, October 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLiquor scam case: ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Delhi house a day after...
CrimeEditor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Liquor scam case: ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Delhi house a day after Dinesh Arora turns approver

A day before raids on Sanjay Singh, it was reported that a Delhi court allowed the son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy's son and a Delhi-based businessman, Dinesh Arora, to become approvers in the ED case linked to an excise policy scam.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Singh's Delhi residence was raided by ED in connection to liquor policy scam
ED raided Sanjay Singh's house in liquor scam (Image: Bing AI/Week)
3

On 4th October, the Enforcement Directorate raided the Delhi house of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. According to news agency ANI, the raids were conducted concerning the liquor scam case. Notably, ED raided Sanjay Singh’s house on the day the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the bail plea of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Times Now report suggested that the ED was conducting raids on multiple locations apart from Sanjay Singh’s residence. The ED team reached the house of the MP at around 7 AM. Notably, Sanjay Singh’s name had appeared multiple times in the charge sheet filed by the ED.

According to the charge sheet, Dinesh Arora, who has turned approver, had met Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of Singh. In a statement, Arora told ED he met Singh at an event and later came in touch with Sisodia. ED said, “He (Dinesh Arora) initially met Sanjay Singh through whom he came in contact with Manish Sisodia during a party at his own restaurant, namely Unplugged Courtyard. On request of Sanjay Singh, he spoke with many of the restaurant owners and arranged cheques amounting to Rs 32 lakh (handed over to Sisodia) for collection of party funds for upcoming elections in Delhi.” ED further noted that Singh helped Arora resolve one of the long-pending issues with the liquor department.

Speaking to the media, national spokesperson of AAP Reena Gupta targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the raids and claimed the raids were conducted as Singh raised questions over links between PM Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani. She said, “Since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions on the issue of PM Modi and Adani, this is the reason why raids are being conducted at his residence. Nothing was found earlier, and nothing will be found today. Raids were conducted yesterday at the residence of some journalists, and today raids are conducted at the residence of Sanjay Singh…”

A day before raids on Sanjay Singh, it was reported that a Delhi court allowed the son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s son and a Delhi-based businessman, Dinesh Arora, to become approvers in the ED case linked to an excise policy scam.

Arora had expressed his desire to turn approver in November 2022, which the court has finally approved. During the hearing, Arora sought pardon in the case and said he had made the confessional statement under Section 164 of the CrPC. Asked if there is any pressure from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Arora replied in the negative. “I am ready to give voluntary disclosure about my involvement in the alleged offences. I have earlier cooperated during the investigation of the case by the CBI. I am doing this without any pressure or undue influence upon me by the CBI or any other person,” said Arora.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDinesh Arora approver, liquor license Delhi, AAP liquor license
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi schools Rahul Gandhi on ‘Jitni Abadi Utna Haq’ remark, deletes tweet as Jairam Ramesh hits back

OpIndia Staff -
Singhvi indirectly criticises his party leader Rahul Gandhi for making the remark 'Jitni Abadi Utna Haq' and advised him to fully comprehend the “consequences” of it. He reminded Rahul Gandhi that the idea would ultimately culminate in "majoritarianism".
Opinions

What a journalist on a Chinese payroll can and cannot do: Hear it all from a journalist who was once on Chinese salary for...

चंदन कुमार -
Chinese companies enslave their employees. Instead of thinking and understanding, they not only expect you to take direction from Beijing but also force you to believe them

NewsClick office sealed by Delhi Police special cell after day-long raids over China funds case

Old video of Leicester violence provocateur Ali Dawah, calling for the execution of apostates in Islamic land, goes viral

Yaroslav Hunka is just 1 example of Canada’s Nazi problem: Read how WWII criminals found a safe haven there after escaping Europe

Congress, which signed an MoU with CCP and secretly met Chinese diplomats, comes out in support of NewsClick over raids in Chinese funding row

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
658,459FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com