AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting search operations at the premises of several of his close associates in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

The AAP leader took to Twitter to attack the central agency and PM Narendra Modi, claiming that they are targeting his party by ‘falsely framing’ leaders like Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra, even after they found no proof against him.

“Modi’s dictatorship is at its peak. I am fighting against Modi’s dictatorship. The fake investigation of ED was exposed in front of the whole country,” he wrote in a tweet.

“When nothing was found from my premises, today ED raided the house of my colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra. Sarvesh’s father is suffering from cancer, this is the end of the crime. No matter how much crime you commit, the fight will continue,” he added.

मोदी की दादागिरी चरम पर है।

मैं मोदी की तानाशाही के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ रहा हूँ।

ED की फर्जी जाँच को पूरे देश के सामने उजागर किया।

ED ने मुझसे गलती मानी।

जब कुछ नही मिला तो आज मेरे सहयोगियों अजीत त्यागी और सर्वेश मिश्रा के घर ED ने छापा मारा है।

सर्वेश के पिता कैंसर से पीड़ित हैं ये… pic.twitter.com/4mwfV7j9GV — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 24, 2023

Sanjay Singh claimed that when he unveiled the ED’s phoney inquiry in front of the entire country, the Modi administration began exploiting its political position and misusing a central agency to target his party’s ministers.

Though there is no official confirmation from the agency, if media reports are to be believed, the ED is conducting searches at six locations in Delhi in the alleged liquor scam. Searches are being conducted at the residences of AAP leaders Ajit Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra, Punit Tyagi and Amit Goel.

It is interesting that, on one side, Sanjay Singh has been crying foul, calling the probe a part of BJP’s vendetta politics for criticising PM Modi, while on the other hand, his close associate Manish Sisodia had himself made some startling admissions that affirm his role in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

In the above video, Sanjay Singh is heard emphatically rejecting his party’s role in the Delhi Liquor scam.

He is, however, not the sole member of the party who has been crying foul. Almost all members of the Aam Aadmi Party have embraced similar antics, stating that they are being targeted as part of BJP vendetta politics, since their roles in the multi-crore fraud are being exposed by the ED one at a time.

In fact, his close aide Manish Sisodia has been writing tear jerkers from Tihar jail to garner sympathy, ever since he has been arrested in connection with the scam. Only recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to score brownie points by sharing the ‘heart-wrenching’ poem written by his close aide Manish Sisodia from Tihar jail, where he is being held for his alleged role in the multi-crore Delhi Excise Policy or Delhi Liquor scam.

Delhi Liquor scam case: Manish Sisodia allegedly confesses to destroying two mobile phones

On May 18 reports emerged that the AAP leader has confessed to destroying two mobile phones which were sought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. “This willful disposal of handsets containing incriminating evidence related to the policy is another incriminating circumstance against Sisodia,” the chargesheet against the AAP leader read.

On July 22, 2022, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed the CBI to initiate an investigation into the excise scam. According to reports, Manish Sisodia began using a new mobile phone after this directive.

During the course of the probe, the CBI discovered that Manish Sisodia had utilized three different mobile phones between January 1, 2020, and August 19, 2022. Subsequently, on August 19, 2022, the investigating agency conducted a search operation and seized one phone from Sisodia’s possession. These developments are significant in unravelling the details of the case and shedding light on Sisodia’s Manish involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

According to sources, Sisodia was served a notice under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) concerning the two mobile phones. In response to the notice, he reportedly acknowledged the same fact. This information highlights Manish Sisodia’s acknowledgement of the notice and further strengthens the case against him.

ED says Sisodia planted emails to show public support for the policy

In may be recalled here that on April 12, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the bail of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case connected to the excise policy exposing how he had planted emails to show the public support for the policy.

Manish Sisodia, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is presently in custody due to multiple allegations against him related to the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. Despite his numerous attempts, the court has dismissed several of his bail pleas.