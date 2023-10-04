On Tuesday, October 3, Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal made headlines after he arrived at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bihar’s Bhagalpur with a revolver in his hand. It is said that he had accompanied his granddaughter Avni for medical treatment at the hospital. He said that he carried the revolver in self-defence.

The video of the said incident is making rounds over social media in which the MLA can be seen flaunting a revolver in his right hand while waiting in the corridor of the hospital for his granddaughter.

Bihar: JDU MLA Gopal Mandal reached the hospital with a gun in his hand to get his granddaughter examine. Netizens call it Jungleraj as video goes viral pic.twitter.com/BuOzwmRpPR — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 4, 2023

Netizens took cognizance of the event and condemned the leader for carrying a gun and flaunting it out in the open at the hospital. They said that ‘gundaraj’ or ‘jungleraj’ had returned in the state of Bihar. The incident has also raised several questions on the law and order situation in the state of Bihar.

MLA Gopal Mandal meanwhile has commented on the issue saying that he carries the revolver for his self-security and that he possesses the license of the said arm. He said that there are many criminals, people belonging to politics who pose a threat to his life. He also said that this is usual for him and that he has a habit of carrying a gun in his hands.

He said he carries the gun for self-defence, citing continuing political pressure and prior threats from criminals. He declared with certainty that he would shoot anyone who would threaten him. In announcing his intention to run for MP, Mandal cited a caste-based survey that highlighted the sizable voter demographic in his group. He still enjoys popularity among his supporters in spite of his contentious behavior.

Mandla has previously threatened a doctor, and a DSP, and gained notoriety for taking an odd stroll on the Tejas Rajdhani Express while only wearing his pants.