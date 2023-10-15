Sunday, October 15, 2023
Bihar: Violence erupts in Muzaffarpur over bursting fireworks after India’s win against Pakistan in ICC World Cup, police denies communal angle

The police called peace committee members to ensure no more brawls happened over the humiliating defeat of Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup match.

Two groups fought in Muzaffarpur over Pakistan's defeat in ICC world cup
Police was called to control the situation as two groups fought over bursting fireworks after India defeated Pakistan in World Cup Cricket (Image: Jagran)
On 14th October, India defeated Pakistan in the ICC World Cup match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, by 7 wickets. A group of Indian fans celebrated the victory by bursting crackers in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, which irked another group, leading to a violent brawl between them. Following the incident, police force from four police stations was called to alleviate the situation. When the police arrived, both sides ran away from the spot.

The incident took place in the old Gudri Road area. A group clashed with the others who were bursting crackers to celebrate the win. The dispute led to a physical fight, and police were called. Additional forces from Nagar, Mithanpura and Sikandarpur police stations were called to maintain law and order at the scene. Superintendent of Police (SP) Avadhesh Dikshit also arrived at the scene to control the groups who were fighting. The police called peace committee members to ensure no more brawls happened over the humiliating defeat of Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup match.

SP Dikshit urged the groups to reconcile and resolve the matter. Following the fight between the groups, the police patrolled the area to ensure peace. Police said the fight started when a group objected to the firecrackers, claiming it would cause problems to young children and heart patients. The police claimed that the matter was being painted as communal because of the vested interests, though it was a fight between two neighbours.

The group’s young members, who were bursting crackers, did not pay heed to the second group, leading to a physical altercation. No one was seriously injured, but some of the people involved in the fight sustained minor injuries. One of the persons involved in the fight also brought a sword. A young man named Shubham sustained an injury on his arm.SP Dikshit mentioned that the police would maintain a presence in the neighbourhood as a precaution, but the situation was peaceful.

