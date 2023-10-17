Brussels terrorist attack: ISIS terrorist, who says he is a ‘fighter for Allah’, kills two Swedish nationals, releases video claiming responsibility

On 16th October (local time), an ISIS terrorist killed two Swedish nationals and injured a third person in Brussels, Belgium. The authorities have declared it as an act of terrorism.

Amid the terror attack, the Belgium-Sweden Euro 2024 qualifier football match that was being played in the city was abandoned. The victims were reportedly wearing the Swedish national team’s football shirts. Following the incident, Swedish footballer informed they did not want to play the second half, to which the Belgian team agreed. For some time, around 35,000 fans that were present at the stadium were asked to remain inside for safety. Later, the authorities evacuated them.

The authorities have put Brussels on the highest terror alert as the terrorist was still at large with an assault rifle. In a statement, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said, “Europe has been shaken.”

Belgian federal prosecutor spokesperson Eric Van Duyse urged the public to go home and stay inside as long as the threat remained. He added that the terrorist published a video on social media and said the Islamic State terrorist group inspired him.

In the video in Arabic, the terrorist, who identified himself as Abdesalem Al Guilani, said he carried out the attack in the name of Allah and killed three people. He said, “Islamic greeting Allahu Akbar. My name is Abdesalem Al Guilani, and I am a fighter for Allah. I am from the Islamic State. We love who loves us, and we hate who hates us. We live for our religion, and we die for our religion. Alhamdulah. Your brother took revenge in the name of Muslims. I have killed 3 Swedes so far Al Hamdoulelah. 3 Swedish, yes. Those to whom I have done something wrong, may they forgive me. And I forgive everyone. Salam Aleykoum.”

BBC reported that the video in question and other uploaded content during the attack was under police surveillance for verification.

Social media videos showed a man in a fluorescent orange jacket getting off a scooter, armed possibly with an assault rifle, and entering a nearby building. He then shot at least one person there. The police and emergency services cordoned off the area.

Mayor Philippe Close said on X, “Following the shooting in Brussels, police services are mobilizing to guarantee safety in and around our capital, in collaboration with the Minister of the Interior,” Close said. “I am at the crisis center… to ensure coordination.”

Mayor Philippe Close said on X, "Following the shooting in Brussels, police services are mobilizing to guarantee safety in and around our capital, in collaboration with the Minister of the Interior," Close said. "I am at the crisis center… to ensure coordination."

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo offered his condolences and said, “Sincere condolences to the Swedish PM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels”. “Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners, the fight against terrorism is a joint one,” he added.

I have just offered my sincere condolences to @SwedishPM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels.



Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones.



As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one. — Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) October 16, 2023

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said her thoughts were “with the families of the two victims of the despicable attack in Brussels”. She added, “I extend my heartfelt support to the Belgian police, so they swiftly apprehend the suspect. Together, we stand united against terror.”

Tonight, my thoughts are with the families of the two victims of the despicable attack in Brussels.



I extend my heartfelt support to the Belgian police, so they swiftly apprehend the suspect.



Together, we stand united against terror. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 16, 2023

The sick mentality of flaunting act of terrorism on video

The ‘proud’ moment shared via video reminded of horrifying terrorist attacks in India. In the cases of the Pulwama attack and the murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, the accused released videos flaunting their association with the terrorist organisations and claimed responsibility for the attack. The Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist had shot a video of himself justifying his act before carrying out the suicide attack against CRPF personnel. In the video released following the Pulwama attack, Adil Ahmad Dhar referred to Indians as “Gaay ka Peshab Peene Wale(People who drink cow urine)”. Boasting about the terror attacks carried out by Jaish-e-Muhammad, Adil said those who committed such acts got Hoors in the afterlife and insisted that he would be in heaven by the time this video is released to the public.

Before the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, the killers recorded a video flaunting their act. One of the murderers, Mohammed Riyaz Akhatari, was heard saying that he would make the video viral on the day he would behead those who speak against Prophet Muhammad. Akhtari went on to say that even though he was starting this trend of beheading people, other Muslims should take it forward and behead others who speak against the Prophet. A video of them was recorded following the murder, where they flaunted blood-stained weapons. Kanhaiya Lal was murdered for sharing a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.