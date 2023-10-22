On 21st October (local time), the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, strongly criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau over deteriorating relations with India. Poilievre slammed the Canadian PM for his approach to diplomatic relations with New Delhi, saying that he has become a ‘laughing stock in India’. He pointed out that Trudeau’s actions have made him a subject of mockery in the largest democracy on Earth.

The remarks were made during an interview with the Nepalese media outlet Namaste Radio Toronto. “Justin Trudeau is considered a laughing stock in India – the world’s biggest democracy,” he said.

When asked about the recent departure of 41 Canadian diplomats from India after their diplomatic immunity was revoked following escalating tensions between the two nations, Poilievre put the blame squarely on Trudeau. He accused the Canadian PM of ineptitude and unprofessionalism. He further noted that Canada is having significant disputes with major global powers, including India.

He said, “Justin Trudeau is not worth the cost after eight long years. He’s turned Canadians against each other at home and he’s blown up our relations abroad. He’s so incompetent and unprofessional that now we are in major disputes with almost every major power in the world, and that includes India.”

Poilievre pointed out that there is a need for Canada to establish “professional” relations with the Government of India. He pledged to restore a healthy relationship with India if he assumed the role of Prime Minister. He underscored the importance of constructive dialogue and accountability while acknowledging differences between the two nations. “India is the largest democracy on earth, and it’s fine to have our disagreements and to hold each other accountable, but we have to have a professional relationship,” he added.

When asked about the foreign relations of Canada with the US, Poilievre did not mince his words. He suggested that US President Joe Biden treats Trudeau with disregard and contempt. He said President Biden was “walking all over Trudeau and treating him like a doormat and slapping him around like a rag doll”.

Furthermore, Poilievre attacked the Canadian government for allowing China to interfere in the country’s internal matters. Pointing out the issue of alleged illegal Chinese Police Stations in Canada, he said, “Beijing is interfering in our country, opening and running police stations in Canada to abuse our people.” OpIndia reported that Canada has been helping China hunt for its fugitives for over two decades. The report can be checked here.

Speaking on the attacks on Hindu temples and Indian diplomats in Canada, Poilievre vehemently denounced the attacks and deemed them unacceptable. He pledged to continue opposing such attacks and called for strict action against those who are responsible for the heinous crimes against Hindu individuals and religious establishments.

He said, “Conservatives share the Hindu values of faith, family and freedom. Freedom includes the ability of worship without fear or without vandalisation and I strongly condemn all the attacks on Hindu mandirs, threats against Hindu leaders, the aggression shown to, for example, Indian diplomats at public events is totally unacceptable.”

Will restore ‘professional relationship’ with India

While talking about what he will do to change the situation if he becomes the PM, Pierre Poilievre said that he will restore a “professional relationship” with India if he becomes the next Prime Minister. Poilievre said, “We need a professional relationship with the Indian government. India is the largest democracy on Earth. It’s fine to have our disagreements and hold each other accountable but we have to have a professional relationship and that is what I will restore when I’m Prime Minister of this country.”

According to the latest polls, Pierre Poilievre is favoured to become the next Canadian PM. According to a recent poll by Nanos Research survey, Poilievre is polling at 32.9 per cent, well ahead of his main rival, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who polled at 23.3 per cent. Conservatives earned the highest party power index score at 54.2 points followed by the NDP with 45.0 points, while Trudeau’s Liberals was at 44.4 points.

India Canada relationships

The diplomatic relationships between India and Canada have been deteriorating consistently. The last nail to the coffin was the false allegations levelled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India during an address in the Canadian Parliament, where he accused India of being involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Canada almost immediately fired an Indian diplomat after levelling the allegations. In retaliation, India also fired one of the top Canadian diplomats and issued a statement denying the allegations.

India accused Canada of false accusations and said Canada never presented any solid evidence supporting the allegations. Furthermore, India recently revoked the diplomatic immunity of 41 Canadian diplomats and asked them to leave the country. India has stopped visa services for Canadians. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs called Canada a safe haven for criminals, terrorists and gangsters. India also accused Canada of not fulfilling the terms of the extradition treaty as the latter failed to take action against the 20 most wanted criminals that India wanted Canada to extradite.