Following an action by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has removed the controversial book Bahishti Zevar prescribed by it from its curriculum, which violated the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and legitimised sex with minors and animals, said NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday.

The book Bahishti Zevar by Maulana Ali Thanvi, which contained objectionable, improper, and illegal content on children, was removed from the curriculum after the NCPCR wrote to the district administration of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to inquire into the matter earlier in July this year.

“Maulana Ashraf Ali Thanvi’s book Bahishti Zewar, which explains the methods of sexual exploitation of minor girls, was being used by Madrasa Darul Uloom Deoband Saharanpur for issuing fatwas and teaching children. On which @NCPCR_ took cognizance and issued a notice to the district administration. District Administration Saharanpur, taking immediate action, has informed that the use of the said book has been stopped and the related fatwas have also been removed from the website of Darul Uloom Deoband,” Priyank Kanoongo said in his Hindi post on X on Sunday.

He further said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

NCPCR took action on a complaint lodged by the child education-focused social organisation ‘Manushi’ against the Darul Uloom Islamic organisation.

Manushi alleged that Darul Uloom was using books and religious rulings to impart teachings to children that condoned inappropriate conduct with minors, deceased individuals, and animals.

The complainant also provided excerpts from the book that were cited in the religious rulings posted on Darul Uloom Deoband’s website. The book contained objectionable and unlawful content regarding children. On initial examination, the content presented in the complaint appeared to contravene legal provisions.

One of the sections in the book said that a mere bath after sexual intercourse with a minor girl is enough to legitimise the act. Another shocking section on page 271 is a passage justifying sex with a dead woman, a minor girl or an animal.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)