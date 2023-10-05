Thursday, October 5, 2023
Delhi Liquor Scam: ED reveals Rs 2 crore in cash was delivered to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, remanded to 5-day custody

ED said that accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora had confirmed the delivery with Singh and the same was confirmed by the AAP MP himself.

OpIndia Staff
ED said Dinesh Arora's CA confirmed that money was sent to Sanjay Singh
2

Rs 2 crore in cash was delivered to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh’s residence, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court while seeking 10 days’ remand of the AAP leader who was arrested on 4th October. Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has remanded Singh to 5-day ED custody.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made some startling revelations during its submission before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday (5th October). Sanjay Singh was arrested by the central agency on 4th October following 10-hour-long raids at his residence.

ED said that investigation has revealed that Rs 2 crore in cash was given in two tranches to Sanjay Singh and a total of Rs 3 crore was given.

The ED said that the money was delivered to Singh’s residence. It said that accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora had confirmed the delivery with Singh and the same was confirmed by the AAP MP himself. Arora was arrested in July by the ED under criminal sections of PMLA in a case linked to the scam. Arora was allegedly a close aide of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Dinesh Arora’s CA confirmed that the cash was delivered to Singh’s residence and has seized documents that corroborate the same. The ED said it conducted searches in a total of 239 places and has seized Sanjay Singh’s phone as well.

The ED said that it is yet to examine key persons and confront them with the AAP MP. The ED also plans to confront Singh with digital evidence including the contact numbers in his phone.

When asked by the court if it has shortlisted any data during the 239 searches which will be put to Singh, ED said that data has been deciphered which is why it is seeking a 10-day remand.

Earlier, sources had said that ED claimed to have concrete evidence that Sanjay Singh received substantial sums of money from an accused-turned-approver, Dinesh Arora, in the case.

The ED has reportedly established a clear money trail between the two individuals. It is alleged that Singh played a significant role in formulating the now-defunct liquor policy and received kickbacks for his involvement.

Furthermore, sources indicate that the ED possesses additional statements beyond those of the approver, Dinesh Arora. This development prompted the ED to write to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to broaden the scope of the investigation.

